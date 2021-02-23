[Cek Fakta] German researchers surprised to know that the replica of Tutankhamun’s face looks like Jokowi? Here’s a fact check





Dissemination of a collage of photos showing the face of the pharaoh king, named Tutankhamun, from the reconstruction of researchers. The photo beside shows the face of President Joko Widodo. The replicas of the faces of King Pharaoh and Jokowi are claimed to have similarities. Facebook account Eric Paul share the photo on the named group page Fans of Denny Siregar. The account also provides information that German researchers were surprised as the replica of Tutankhamun’s face turned out to resemble Jokowi. “Subhanallah, this German researcher is very surprised that the replica of Tutankhamun’s face is similar to Jokowi. It turns out that the old king had the same hobbies as Pakde, who tormented the people,” the story writes. Is it true that German researchers were surprised to find that the replica of King Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s face resembled Jokowi’s face? Here’s a fact check. What do you think of this article? Happy





Look for: Based on the research results, the claim that German researchers were surprised to learn that King Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s face replica resembled Jokowi’s face was a hoax. In fact, the photos in circulation have been retouched. Reported Turnbackhoax.id, President Jokowi’s face photo has been cropped and attached to the original post, and edited to look like the original photo. The original post showing Tutankhamun’s face was uploaded to the @thinklopedia Instagram account. When downloading, the account makes a description, which reads as follows: “The pharaoh whose reconstructed face was called Tutankhamun, he was appointed king at a fairly young age, namely nine years old. He reigned from 1333 BC to 1323 BC during the 17th Dynasty or known as the Kingdom of Amarna Tutankhamun became the youngest and fastest ruler of Egypt during his reign. During his decade-long tenure, this young king had built many new temples that were used to worship the gods of ancient Egypt, especially King Amon-Ra. However, because he was born from incest (incest), he suffered from many illnesses since birth. His body was weak and he could even walk with a cane because of his imperfect legs. A group of German and Egyptian researchers collaborated on DNA genetic studies to reconstruct Tutankhamun’s true face. The research was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on February 18, 2010.

Additionally, the true face of King Tutankhamun also circulated, first published by the Associated Press (AP) and Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agencies. “ Conclusion: To claim that German researchers were surprised to learn that the replica of Pharaoh King Tutankhamun’s face resembled Jokowi’s face is a hoax. In fact, the photos in circulation have been retouched. This information is a type of hoaxmisleading content(misleading content).Misleadingoccurs as a result of content formed with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and is supposed to be able to give opinions according to the wishes of the informant. Misleading contentformed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference: https://turnbackhoax.id/2021/02/16/salah-replika-wajah-tutankhamun-mirip-jokowi/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CErM9VjlMLu/

* We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that indicates a hoax or a rebuttal of the fact check results then report it via email[email protected]or WA / SMS to the number082113322016 (VAN)







