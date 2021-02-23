The Chinese Communist Party revisits the past to unite for the future

China Morning Post

US must remove tariffs, end restrictions on Chinese technology, says Wang Yi

Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to remove tariffs on Chinese imports and remove restrictions on the technology sector, establishing the conditions to restore damaged Sino-US relations. Wang said at a forum in Beijing on Monday that relations are at a critical point and that the United States must review its policy if the ties are to be mended after the damage from the former Donald Trump administration. We hope the United States will adjust its policies as soon as possible, removing unreasonable tariffs on Chinese products, unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies and scientific research institutes, as well as the unreasonable suppression of Chinese technology, Wang said. . of our Global Impact newsletter on great stories from China. He added that China was ready to work with the United States on controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and a global economic recovery. With the emergence and unfolding of global challenges, the areas in which China and the United States need to cooperate are not less, but more. The space for cooperation is not narrower, but wider. Both sides are more capable than ever of major accomplishments for the benefit of both countries and the world, he said. Wangs’ demands followed comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week that Washington would keep tariffs in place for now, but assess how to proceed after a thorough review. We were in the process of assessing what our approach should be towards China, but there is a range of issues where we are seeing unfair practices, Yellen told CNBC, citing concerns about China’s behavior on the issue. trade, forced technology transfers and subsidies to high-tech industries. . US President Joe Biden has yet to formulate his Chinese policy, but has signaled that it will be a key theme, committing to work with Europe and Asia to prepare for long-term competition with Beijing. Zhang Henglong, vice director of the Shanghai Institute of Public Diplomacy of Cooperation Organizations at Shanghai University, said Wangs’ remarks indicated that China was not ready to compromise. [He] tells the US government that it must change its position if it is to improve US-China relations, Zhang said, adding that Wangs’ demands were aimed at recent remarks by US officials. Any improvement in relations in the coming months will depend on the American reaction [China] cannot just focus on removing tariffs, it needs to take a broader view. US-China tech war: Voices supporting US support for chipmaking grow louder The Trump administration has treated China as a rival and has resorted to a series of measures to counter Beijing, including strengthening ties with Taiwan and the imposition of bans on Chinese technology, citing national security concerns. Over the past year, the United States has also imposed sanctions on China over human rights concerns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where it accused China of committing genocide against the Uighurs. Wang called on the United States to stop interfering in the affairs of Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, and not to support separatist forces in Taiwan. We hope that the United States can respect China’s fundamental interests, national dignity and development, and stop smearing the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese political system, he said. Washington should also remove restrictions on Chinese media and trade in education and cultural activities imposed under Trump and resume educational exchanges, Wang said. He added that the differences between the two countries could be managed with a higher dialogue and said that the recent phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden in which Xi said the showdown between the two countries would be a disaster. could lay the groundwork for more. discussions. In the past 70 years or so, we have never started a war or occupied an inch of land in any other country. We advocated dialogue to overcome disputes and negotiations to resolve disputes, Wang said. Chinese diplomats have repeatedly called for more dialogue with Washington since Bidens’ inauguration. The new administration has said it will review China’s policies and consult with U.S. allies, and according to sources, working contacts between Beijing and Washington have resumed since late January. But critics said Washington’s harsh approach to Beijing is likely to continue, given previous comments from the large number of Chinese scholars chosen for key positions in the new US administration. Biden signals a tougher line on China with key appointments Among them is Ely Ratner, hired to lead the China task force as special assistant to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Ratner, a hand from China who was then deputy vice president of Bidens’ deputy national security adviser, co-wrote a comment last summer calling for several US strategies on China, including blocking the Beijing’s peak authoritarianism and its dominance in the South China Sea. Other appointments included Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who described China as the pace challenge of our time, and Melanie Hart, chosen by Bidens for China’s Policy Coordinator in the Service of Under Secretary of State. ‘State to economic growth. She called for a comprehensive US strategy to counter industrial subsidies from Beijing and Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies. Tang Xiaoyang, of Tsinghua University’s international relations department, said the United States is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese products at this time, but he expected relations between the two countries to s ‘improve in the long term. It is not true that China and the United States can only cooperate after fulfilling the conditions put forward by both sides. It is through increased cooperation that they can create the conditions to improve Sino-US relations, Tang said. For the Biden administration, what is really needed is cooperation with China in other areas, such as climate change. Only when China is willing to cooperate with him in these areas will relations between the two nations improve. Once things improve, the United States will give more consideration to China’s requests to reduce sanctions and tariffs. Additional reporting by Rachel Zhang and Wendy Wu