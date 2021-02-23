I have serious reservations with the PTI, says Yar Mohammad Rind, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan





Rind says he is neither consulted nor taken in confidence on important matters. It has been several years since I met Prime Minister Imran Khan, he says Who is Sadiq Sanjrani? What’s its value, asks Rind

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said on Tuesday he had “severe reservations” with the ruling PTI, complaining that he was never consulted on issues. important questions.

“I am the House leader of the PTI but I am never consulted on any important issue,” Rind said, speaking to Geo News. “Although a member of the cabinet, the Prime Minister does not give me five minutes for a meeting,” he complained.

“Balochistan is unfairly treated with regard to the elections to the Senate,” he said, deploring that there is no representation of the province in the parliamentary council of the party.

“Who is Sadiq Sanjrani?

The leader of the PTI attacked Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani, questioning his relationship with the PTI. “Who is Sadiq Sanjrani to take [important decisions]? What’s his value, “he asked angrily.” What’s his relationship to the PTI? In Balochistan, Sanjrani’s character is viewed with extreme aversion, ”said the head of the PTI.

Sanjrani lamented the fact that it had been several years since he had held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that he had never been trusted on anything important.

“We are worthless compared to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan,” he complained. “The Senate elections will affect the whole country. I can’t say what will happen. [during the elections],” he said.

Divisions within the PTI on Senate candidates

Signs of an internal rift within the Balochistan section of the PTI appeared after the party decided to reverse its decision to award the Senate ticket to Abdul Qadir.

Read more: PTI takes Baluchistan Senate ticket from Abdul Qadir after members cry foul

According to Dawn, Abdul Qadir is a “business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry”.

The prime minister’s special assistant for political communication Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, said the party overturned its decision and the Balochistan ticket went to Zahoor Agha.

“The kaptaan (skipper) always listens to his people,” the prime minister’s assistant said.

The decision to award Abdul Qadir the Senate ticket met with strong opposition from PTI members.

A press conference was organized by the regional presidents of PTI Balochistan.

“The party issued a ticket for the Senate to a man named Abdul Qadir, who has nothing to do with the party,” Regional President Nawab Khan said.

He had said that giving Abdul Qadir a ticket was a violation of the party manifesto.

Quetta President Munir Baloch said regional leaders and party workers “have serious reservations about the ticket given to Abdul Qadir”.

He had asked how a ticket could be assigned to someone he said was under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau.

“We ask Imran Khan to review this decision,” Baloch said.

He also called for an investigation to be opened against the person who recommended Abdul Qadir’s candidacy to the prime minister.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos