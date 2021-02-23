Climate change a major challenge, says PM Modi

KHARAGPUR : Warning of the dangers of climate change and natural disasters like the one in Uttarakhand recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on IITs to develop disaster-resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding their effects.

Addressing the 66th convocation of IIT (Kharagpur), the oldest of Indian institutes of technology, he gave the students the mantra of “Self-3” “self-awareness, self-confidence and altruism” in order to become startups to bring about a change in people’s lives.

He also spoke of the need to make safe, affordable and environmentally friendly energy available to populations through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance.

“Climate change is a major challenge because natural disasters destroy infrastructure. India has drawn the world’s attention to the issue of disaster management.

“You can see what has happened recently in Uttarakhand. We need to focus on developing disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters,” he said.

The Prime Minister referred to the Global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which he announced at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in 2019.

CDRI envisions a partnership between national governments, United Nations agencies and programs, multilateral development banks, financial mechanisms, the private sector and knowledge institutions to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks to ensure sustainable development.

He praised the role IITs played in developing technology to fight COVID-19, and said sacred institutes should now work quickly to find futuristic solutions to other health issues.

“You represent the aspirations of 130 million people in India,” he said, virtually addressing the summons.

Noting that the needs and aspirations of 21st century India have changed, Modi said IITs must also move from being just Indian institutes of technology to indigenous institutes of technology.

“You have to become startups to make a difference in people’s lives. You have to work on Self 3 – self-awareness, self-confidence and altruism. You have to recognize your potential and move on, move forward with confidence. , move forward with altruism, ”he told the students.

Stressing the need for clean and affordable energy, the Prime Minister said that India had introduced the concept of the International Solar Alliance to the world.

He said the cost per unit of solar power is very low in India. However, reaching the homes remained a significant challenge.

“Can you do anything to reach solar cookers in homes using ‘chulha’ (earthen ovens),” he asked.

He said that before the coronavirus hit, people used to only keep drugs in their homes.

“Things have changed. They now keep machines that measure blood pressure, machines that measure blood oxygen. A huge market has emerged for personal health care equipment,” he said. research and innovation in the field.

He said that IIT students can use the PM Research Fellow program and the Startup India mission for the incubation of ideas.

The prime minister spoke of the government liberalizing geospatial data regulations to allow private companies to conduct surveys and mapping without prior government approval and share data for various day-to-day applications, from logistics and transportation to road safety and electronic commerce.

He said the decision would give a huge boost to digital India and was a step forward in realizing the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” vision.