Jokowi believes PPKM Micro may squeeze additional Covid-19 boxes





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said the implementation of micro-restrictions on community activities (PPKM) could effectively reduce the number of cases Covid-19 in Indonesia. Other than that, Micro PPKM also carried out in conjunction with the distribution of social assistance (bansos) to the community. “With the micro-scale PPKM (PPKM) model, I’m sure the new case addition rate curve will be reduced,” he said. Jokowi while delivering a speech at the International Conference on Combating the Covid-19 Pandemic in a virtual YouTube show from the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (23/2/2021). The head of state continued, the small-scale PPKM is Indonesia’s latest strategy to overcome the pandemic. Also read: PPKM Micro in South Kalimantan is officially extended until March 8, 2021 Micro PPKM implementation involving the lowest community social units, namely RT and RW. RT and RW have also participated in the distribution of social assistance to residents affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Day by day, Indonesia and the world are learning to understand this virus and develop the best policies to deal with it,” Jokowi said. “At the same time, we must also strive to overcome the socio-economic impact of this pandemic,” added the former mayor of Solo. There are reports that the government is expanding the small-scale PPKM to Java and Bali for the next two weeks. Also read: Evaluated as effective, PPKM Micro is extended to the whole province of Banten Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN) Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said the micro PPKM has been extended until March 8, 2021. “The extension of time has been decided for the next two weeks, namely from February 23 to March 8, 2021,” Airlangga said at an online press conference on Saturday (20/2/2021). “We see that the seven provinces have prepared messages and we can see from the existing updates that there have been improvements,” he said. He said micro-PPKM and PPKM over the past five weeks have been shown to significantly reduce the number of active cases of Covid-19. In fact, the trend of active cases in five provinces namely DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, DI Yogyakarta and East Java has decreased.

