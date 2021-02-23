When & where to watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League Match





After suffering similar defeats in their respective first matches, Peshawar Zalmi now hosts Multan Sultans in the fifth match of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore today. (More cricket news)

Zalmi, arguably the most consistent squad in PSL history, lost to last season’s finalists Lahore Qalanders by four wickets on Sunday after posting 140/6, batting first. Skipper Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mahmood took two wickets each, but defending 140 has always been tricky. And they met Pakistani veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Afghan star Rashid Khan. The 2017 winners are hoping for a better show from their drummers, especially forerunners Imam-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal, tonight. Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara, who scored 26 and 50 in their opener, will be confident to score big.

The Sultans also lost similarly, failing to defend a modest total against two-time champion Islamabad United in their opener on Sunday. Despite a 71 of 53 balls in the top of the sleeves, United only managed 150/8. Their two big foreign rookies Chris Lynn and James Vince failed to make an impact even as veteran Shahid Afridi came out for a first ball duck. Carlos Brathwaite hit a 14-ball 22 but the Windies heavy hitter ran out of deliveries. Then they were stunned by the rearguard actions of Lewis Gregory (49) and Faheem Ashraf (22). Afridi, who failed with the ball, however, took two wickets for figures of 2/24.

Check out the match and broadcast details here:

Match: Pakistani Super League 2021 game 5 between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans Date: February 23 (Tuesday), 2021 Time: 7:30 p.m. IST / 7:00 p.m. local Location: National Stadium, Karachi

TV channels: Sony Six / HDLive broadcast: SonyLiv

Playing XIs in the last match:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah.

Probable XI:

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (sem.), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Roussouw, Khusdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah.

Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (week), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, David Miller, Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dhani.

For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos