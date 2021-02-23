Politics
Focus on Solving Global Problems: PM Modi Asks Students at IIT Kharagpur
The Prime Minister said that if the IITs start to tackle the problems India is currently facing, they will also gradually be able to tackle global problems.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED FEBRUARY 23, 2021 3:10 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) should play the role of indigenous technology institutes in the future. The Prime Minister said that if the IITs start to tackle the problems India is currently facing, they will also gradually be able to tackle global problems. He added that India’s large population provides a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs to express their ideas.
IITs need to be taken to the next level so that they not only remain the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), but also become Indigenous Institutes of Technology. While IITs address the issues Indians face, they can also tackle global issues. If the experiments are successful in India, they are doomed to success around the world, the prime minister said while addressing the 66th IIT Kharagpur convocation in West Bengal.
He said that as engineers, IIT students have the ability to study problems at different levels. He said engineers can study the pattern of a problem and can provide long-term solutions. As an engineer, you have the opportunity to shift things from models to patents. In other words, in a way, you have the vision to see the topics in more detail. That way you have the vision to see the topics in more detail, the PM added.
In his address, PM Modi also asked the students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their life by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and altruism. You have to become startups to change people’s lives. You have to work on self three – self-awareness, self-confidence, and altruism. You have to recognize your potential and move forward, move forward with confidence, move forward with altruism, he said.
During his speech, PM Modi also asked the students to develop infrastructure capable of withstanding the effects of natural disasters. Climate change is a major challenge for the world. India has drawn the world’s attention to the issue of disaster management. You can see what happened recently in Uttarakhand. We need to focus on improving disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters, the prime minister said.
