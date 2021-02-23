India clears Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flight to Sri Lanka through Indian airspace





India on Tuesday authorized Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plane to use Indian airspace to fly to Sri Lanka, sources said. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has cleared Khan’s flight to Sri Lanka for a state visit, as part of a concession to India’s terrorist friendly neighbor.

However, in September 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly and again in October 2019 when the Prime Minister was visiting the United Nations. State in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan had not authorized India. overflight rights. Therefore, Air India One had to detour both times. It is also important to know that the DGAC does not have the power to grant overflight rights to a country without a political nod.

Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan’s speech to parliament

Meanwhile, on February 18, Sri Lanka canceled Imran Khan’s speech to his parliament during his official visit to the island nation. According to sources, the decision was made for two reasons. The first is that Sri Lanka believes that giving Imran Khan this honor would put Pakistan on the same pedestal as India, as Prime Minister Modi previously addressed the Sri Lankan Parliament. And second, because of concerns that Imran Khan might raise the Kashmir issue. Imran Khan has a habit of repeating lies about the Kashmir issue whenever he is presented with a global platform, especially since the Indian government has decided to abolish Article 370 in the former state of Jammu- and Kashmir in August 2019. Parliament Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando said the Foreign Ministry informed Parliament that the Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka will proceed as planned.

Imran Khan will arrive in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit. Khan, who will be the first head of state to visit the country since the Covid-19 pandemic, is due to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during the visit, according to the report. Khan’s visit, scheduled a month after Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s three-day visit to Colombo, will coincide with the first days of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Jaishankar visited Colombo more than three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa held a virtual summit where the two sides agreed to further expand ties in a range of areas such as cooperation anti-terrorism, maritime security and trade investment.

