Jokowi inaugurates Napun Gete dam at NTT





Report by Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Napun Gete Dam at Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Tuesday (22/2/2021). The president inaugurated the dam after visiting a large-scale food estate development project in central Sumba regency. “Saying Bismillahirrohmanirrohim, today I will inaugurate the Napun Gete dam in the regency of Sikka, in the province of Nusa Tenggara East,” said the president. Also read: Investigation: Golkar supports Jokowi-Maruf the most Jokowi said that during several of his working visits to NTT, the local government has always requested dams and reservoirs. According to the President, this request is a correct request. Because, the main key to prosperity in NTT is water. Also read: Jokowi: The world is not completely Corona free if there is a country that is not yet free “Once there is water, everything can be planted, the plants grow, the fruits are taken and the leaves can be used for livestock. Because at NTT, it is also very good for the industry. breeding, “said the president. The president said that the Napun Gete dam was indispensable in the Siakk district. The 99 hectare dam can accommodate 11.2 million cubic meters of water. Also read: President Jokowi visits NTT, examines food barn and inaugurates dam The dam can irrigate 300 hectares. “It’s a big leap forward, but the productivity really needs to be increased, not just agriculture, agricultural waste, it can be used for animal feed,” he said. During his working visit to NTT, the President was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. In addition, the President was accompanied by NTT Governor Viktor Laiskodat.







