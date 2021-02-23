EU has not done its part for 4 million refugees in Turkey, says Erdoan





The Turkish president on Monday criticized the EU’s double standard of supporting Greece on the issue of migrants but not sharing responsibility for 4 million refugees hosted by Turkey. Speaking at a conference on migration at a university in the Aegean province of Izmir, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: As the EU gives 3 billion to Greece [$3.65 billion] for 100,000 refugees, it did not take responsibility for 4 million refugees in Turkey. He added that refugees along the Turkish-Greek border have been openly persecuted by Greek security forces, resulting in shameful scenes. Mankind has failed [migrants] not only in the Mediterranean, but also in the Aegean Sea and the Meric River, he said, citing the river along the Turkish-Greek border, noting that in 2020 alone, the Greek Coast Guard committed 9,000 cases of illegal refoulement of asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea. . The world also does not know where or who abducted tens of thousands of Syrian children seeking refuge in Europe and who have disappeared, he added. Erdogan said about 85% of the world’s refugee population is not hosted in wealthy states, but in less developed countries. According to figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, only 39,500 refugees out of 1.4 million waiting to be placed in third countries of the world in 2020 have been resettled in 25 Western countries, he said. declared. For over 500 years, Turks have hosted refugees, welcoming migrants from different cultures and religions, he said, adding: We have not turned away anyone who has come to our borders for their ethnic identity, religion , its culture, its dispositions or its sect. Criticizing US support for the YPG / PKK terrorist group, he said: “They don’t care about refugees but still support terrorism and terrorists. During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union was responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK. The YPG / PKK have been documented as persecuting Syrians, including many potential refugees in northern Syria, along Turkey’s southern border. Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world. It has been a key transit point for asylum seekers wishing to enter Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution. As part of a March 2016 deal, the EU allocated $ 6 billion to support Syrian migrants in Turkey, but Turkey complained that funds were allocated late and incompletely.

