Climate change is a major challenge, resilient to disasters in less than an hour: PM Modi

The prime minister praised the role IITs played in developing technology to fight COVID-19, and said sacred institutes should now work quickly to find futuristic solutions to other health issues.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that climate change and the resulting natural disasters posed a huge challenge to the world and called on IITs to help develop disaster-resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding their effects. He said India has introduced the world to its concept of an international solar alliance for safe, affordable and environmentally friendly energy. Addressing the 66th IIT (Kharagpur) convocation, Mr. Modi referred to the Global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which he announced at the United Nations Summit on Action for Disaster climate in 2019. “Climate change is a major challenge for the world. India has drawn the world’s attention to the issue of disaster management. You can see what happened recently in Uttarakhand. We need to focus on improving disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters, ”he said. CDRI envisions a partnership between national governments, United Nations agencies and programs, multilateral development banks, financial mechanisms, the private sector and knowledge institutions to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks to ensure sustainable development. He praised the role IITs played in developing technology to fight COVID-19, and said sacred institutes should now work quickly to find futuristic solutions to other health issues. “You represent the aspirations of 130 million people in India,” he said, virtually addressing the summons. Noting that the needs and aspirations of 21st century India have changed, Modi said that ITIs also need to move from being just Indian institutes of technology to indigenous institutes of technology. “You have to become startups to make a difference in people’s lives. You have to work on Self 3 – self-awareness, self-confidence and altruism. You have to recognize your potential and move on, move forward with confidence. , move forward with altruism, ”he told the students.

