CGTN Targeted Poverty Alleviation – China’s Path to Poverty Reduction | national

In total, 832 counties, 128,000 villages and nearly 100 million people live in poverty. This was the reality that China faced. The task of supporting them was not easy, and it was even more difficult to ensure that everyone received the exact help they needed.

“Who were these people and where were they? If you intend to leave no one behind, you must locate each of them and adapt the relief measures accordingly,” said Lin Wanlong, professor of economy and management in China. University of Agriculture.

In November 2013, during an inspection visit to Hunan from central China, Chinese President Xi Jinping first mentioned the concept of “targeted poverty reduction”. To crystallize it, he said it was necessary to “seek truth from facts, adapt measures to local conditions, give targeted advice and be meticulous in the work”. These points have become the guiding principle of China’s fight against poverty.

The first step in the targeted poverty reduction campaign is to locate poverty through accurate identification, which means specifying survey data by matching it with individuals and households. Are there well-to-do families in poor counties? Are there poor households in the rich townships? How do you tell if a family really needs help? These are the first challenges the campaign had to overcome.

“When I was just assigned to the township, I was informed that there were over 2,300 households and around 8,000 people living in poverty. But no one knew exactly who they were, ”said Zhu Shengjiang, head of Yeping Town in Ruijin City, Jiangxi Province.

In a commune of more than 70,000 inhabitants, a poor population of more than 8,000 inhabitants was distributed among 399 groups of villagers. Zhu and his colleagues had to go door to door and carefully examine their respective family conditions. Once poverty was identified, they would establish a household file and record their information in the system.

The ultimate goal of poverty reduction is to ensure that people do not have to worry about food and clothing and have access to compulsory education, basic medical services and safe housing. Commonly known as “two assurances and three guarantees”, these are the key indicators that help poverty reduction officials identify who exactly needs help.

“In each household, we look at things like sufficient working capacity, whether the child is receiving an education and whether all family members are healthy. If the answer is no in all of these categories, we have found a household that really needs help, ”said Zeng Nenggui, director of the Poverty Alleviation Bureau in Ruijin City.

The launch of a national digital database enabled the data to cover all registered villages, households and individuals, which not only ensures the accuracy of poverty identification, but helps determine the causes of poverty. for those who are in the system.

“These households are like a reference. What we do is analyze their conditions and come up with tailor-made measures to lift them out of poverty, ”said Lu Chunsheng, director of the Information Center of the National Bureau of Rural Development. “For example, if a family remains poor because they could not receive a proper education, our relief measures should include providing student loans and grants. If the poverty is caused by poor health conditions of a family member, then we should provide him with sufficient health care. “

The key is to prescribe the right remedy. Under President Xi’s leadership, the targeted poverty reduction campaign includes five key measures.

Development and production

The 832 registered counties have formulated industrial plans to fight poverty, with more than 300,000 industrial bases in agriculture, planting and processing being built on site.

Move

Over 96 million registered people have moved into more than 2.66 million newly built homes, all equipped with water, electricity, gas and the Internet. Transportation is convenient with better roads built.

Ecological compensation

More than 1.1 million registered people have been employed as ecological rangers, lifting a total of 3 million people directly out of poverty.

Education

About 200,000 students who dropped out of school due to poverty have now returned to school. More than 8 million students from poor families who failed to continue their education or find a job after completing high school received free vocational training.

Social Security

Since 2016, a total of 19.36 million registered people have been included in the subsistence, support and relief allowance system.

To ensure that poverty is truly eradicated, the strictest evaluation system has been put in place. For each county to declare that it has officially abandoned poverty, it must be carefully assessed by a third-party inspection team.

“We have never encountered such harsh measures,” said Zhang Shibin, former director of the Poverty Alleviation Bureau of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County of Yunnan Province. “During third party inspection, village officials are not even allowed to follow these teams around the village.”

The Targeted Poverty Reduction Campaign perfectly epitomized China’s practical and down-to-earth approach to poverty reduction, paving a path that takes into account the realities of the country while reflecting unique Chinese characteristics.

