President Jokowi to attend mass COVID-19 vaccination for the press

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo will attend the first COVID-19 vaccination day for press staff to be held on February 25 and 27, 2021, at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. WIB at Gelora Bung Karno Basketball Hall A, Senayan, Central Jakarta.

“Please arrange the timing by each coordinator, so that there is no accumulation. We must also adhere to health protocols,” said special staff of Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Dedy. Permadi, in a press release received in Jakarta on Tuesday.

During a meeting on Monday (22/2) evening, the chairman of the meeting, namely the secretary of the general directorate (Dirjen) for the prevention and control of diseases (P2P) of the Ministry of Health, dr. H. Muhammad Budi Hidayat, M.Kes, confirmed the implementation date, location and other technical matters, as well as the rotation of the number of participants which reached 5,512 people.

The participants in the vaccination consisted of 512 people from the press who were to be vaccinated at the start of National Press Day (PNH) 2021, and 5,000 journalists coordinated by the Press Council of 10 constituent organizations of the Council of the press and the Editorial Forum.

Separately, the head of HPN 2021 who is also president of the Central Association of Indonesian Journalists (PWI) Atal S. Depari said he really appreciates the government’s attention for the attention to the press by providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are also happy the government has appreciated the press people performing journalistic duties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk of contracting COVID-19 for journalists is also high. Therefore, at the height of national press day on February 9 at the State Palace, we asked the president to add 5,000 press staff to be vaccinated, ”Atal said.

At the same time, HPN 2021 committee chair Auri Jaya also thanked the government, in this case President Joko Widodo, for giving media professionals a quick opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“By giving mass COVID-19 vaccines to groups of press workers, the government has directly provided mass protection to the guards of one of the pillars of democracy,” Auri said.

Vaccination of press personnel is the result of collaboration between the Ministry of Health (Kemkes) and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies (Kominfo), as well as other relevant agencies.

For the government, the implementation of the mass vaccination which includes 5,512 media teams is also part of the support for the 300-day COVID-19 vaccination service program.

For the sake of order, during the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination, the participants will be served according to the fixed flow. For registration, 20 tables are prepared, screening 25 tables, 25 vaccination tables and 10 report tables.

Participants are invited to attend according to the day and time indicated in the invitation. Participants who are present outside the scheduled hours are not allowed to enter the vaccination zone.

“To be able to know the invitations, participants who register through PWI are invited to open their respective emails, as the invitations will be sent through the participant’s email that was used during registration said the HPN 2021 social service manager who is also the director of welfare and community service of PWI Pusat M. Nasir.

Participants are also required to follow the 3M health protocol, namely wearing a mask, keeping a distance and washing hands.

In a meeting of two consecutive nights, Sunday (21/2) and Monday (22/2), attended by authorized officials representing the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Communication and Informatics, DKI Jakarta Health Service, Press Council, PWI, TNI, Polri and other related agencies, it was agreed that registered participants would be regulated by their respective coordinators, namely the 10 constituent organizations of the Press Council and Editorial Forum.

The 10 members of the Press Council are the Association of Indonesian Journalists (PWI), Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI), Association of Indonesian Television Journalists (IJTI), Union of News Editors ( SPS), National Association of Indonesian Private Radio (PRSSNI), Local Television Association. Indonesia (ATVLI), Indonesian Association of Private Television (ATVSI), Indonesian Photo Reporters (PFI), Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Association (AMSI) and Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Association (WSIS)).

