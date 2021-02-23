Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him to address Karnataka’s restrictions on passengers arriving from his state.

“Imposing restrictions on the interstate movement of people by states is against the instructions of the Indian government, which currently holds the field,” Vijayan said in the letter.

The government of Karnataka has reinstated tighter control for people coming from Kerala in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases there. To be allowed entry, transit passengers will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test certificate taken no more than 72 hours before the start of the trip, according to an order from the Karnataka government.

The government of Karnataka has sealed off many roads, including national highways. health and police personnel are on duty at the four borders from Talapady to Mangalore taluk, Saradka to Bantwal, Nettanige-Mudnuru to Puttur taluk and Jalsoor to Sullia, to verify test certificates.

Similar restrictions were also imposed on people coming from Maharashtra. Five checkpoints have been set up along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border which is part of the Kalburgi district.

Vijayan, in his letter, drew attention to the undue hardship faced by students, patients traveling to Karnataka for medical reasons, and trucks carrying goods across interstate borders.

The Chief Minister of Kerala concluded his letter by asking the prime ministers to draw attention to the decision of the government of Karnataka in order to avoid such difficulties.

Manipur also on Tuesday imposed restrictions on passengers traveling by air from Kerala and Maharashtra, making on-arrival testing mandatory at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal from February 24.

Kerala recorded 2,212 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, marking a drop from the 4,070 cases recorded on Monday. Kozhikode districts recorded the highest number of cases with 374, followed by Alappuzha (266) and Ernakulam (246) districts.