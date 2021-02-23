BPJamsostek directors for the period 2021-2026 are inaugurated





JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the BPJS Ketenagakerjaan or BPJamsostek Board of Directors for the period 2021-2026 at the State Palace of the Republic of Indonesia on Tuesday February 23, 2021. President Joko Widodo appointed Anggoro Eko Cahyo as President of BPJAMSOSTEK providing comprehensive protection and well-being to Indonesian workers and their families. The BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Board of Directors for the period 2016-2021 is divided into six Directorates, each of which is held by a Director competent in his field. Anggoro said he and the board were given a direct mandate from President Joko Widodo to manage this large employee fund with high integrity, good governance and to stay innovative. “We will also digitize social security as we face three main challenges, namely increasing coverage for participants, increasing benefits and services for workers and optimizing the results of investments in social security. workers’ fund, ”he said. In the performance of his duties, Anggoro has set up a line of technical directors in charge of the management of participation, the management of services, the direction of investment development, the direction of finance, the direction of strategic planning and general affairs direction. & Human ressources. The task of expanding the membership of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan will be led by Zainudin who is the membership director. Previously, a career manager at BPJS Ketenagakerjaan was deputy director of participation of enterprises and institutions and was an active civil servant until he was appointed director for the period 2021-2026. Roswita Nilakurnia is the Director of BPJS Employment Services. Previously, he was Director of Finance, Human Resources and General Affairs at PT Pulo Mas Jaya, a subsidiary of PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro). Edwin Michael Ridwan is the Director of Investments who manages participants’ funds. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Money Market and Financial Markets Investments at PT T. aspen (Persero). Asep Rahmat Suwandha has been appointed Director of Finance. Previously, he was the coordinator of region VI and the prevention supervision (Korsupgah) of the KPK. Pramudya Iriawan Buntoro, previously Deputy Director of Actuarial Affairs at BPJamsostek, is now Director of Strategic Planning and Information Technology at BPJAMSOSTEK. Finally, Abdur Rahman Irsyadi was entrusted with the general manager and HR of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan. Previously he held the post of Deputy Director of Human Capital BPJamsostek Among the entire BPJamsostek Board of Directors for the period 2021-2026, a total of three BPJAMSOSTEK employees have been appointed by President Joko Widodo. “Board training is not ongoing training and will be evaluated periodically. I hope this training is strong and harmonious to create a positive synergy with all stakeholders so that it can improve the performance of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan and realize the vision and mission to provide the best protection and services to the participants ” , said Anggoro.







