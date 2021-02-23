Good news for the people of Izmir! The metro at Halkapnar bus station is tender





Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the earthquake building in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: Construction of the Izmir-Ankara high-speed train line continues. We will soon be launching a call for tenders for the Halkapnar Otogar metro line. ” mentionned. Erdogan, who began his speech by greeting his audience, wished that the earthquake houses, which have started construction in recent months and which they aim to deliver in a short period of time, will be beneficial to Izmir and its communities. beneficiaries. Erdogan, wishing God’s mercy to the citizens who lost their lives in the October 30 earthquake, said: “As we always say, we cannot prevent disasters, but we can reduce their destructive effects, we can heal wounds after the disaster. ” used the expressions. Stating that they quickly implemented 5,000 seismic houses with this understanding, Erdoan noted that they immediately started construction in 7 different areas, some on site and others in the reserve areas, with the works that they started right after the earthquake. Erdogan said they would lay the foundations for 1,444 houses and 208 shops to be built in the areas destroyed by the earthquake and 397 houses to be built in the reserve area. On-site seismic transformation is carried out over an area of ​​75 thousand square meters. The investment value of the residences in this section alone is TL 800 million. Immediately after the earthquake in Izmir, TL 15 million was transferred for aid in the rental of buildings at risk, evacuation, detection and demolition work. We are starting to deliver the residences 10 months after the earthquake, that is to say in August 2021. We will deliver a total of 5,000 homes to the beneficiaries in stages. Bayrakl We will also use the residences we build in the Izmir Reserve Area as the Stock Processing Residences that Zmir needs. This reserve area covers an area of ​​3 million 750 thousand square meters. “ Construction of Izmir Ankara YHT line continues Construction of the Izmir Ankara high-speed train line continues. We will soon be launching a tender for the Halkapnar Otagar metro line. The studies for our Izmir Bay Crossing project, which I believe is a suitable service project for our city, have been completed. Studies of the zoning plan are continuing. We have completely renovated Adnan Menderes Airport and it is now at your service.

