Congress has lost six governments to the BJP since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power in 2014

Pondicherry is the sixth state or union territory that Congress lost while in power or was able to form a government after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, thanks to political maneuvering by the BJP.

Congress lost Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to the BJP while in power while the Saffron party managed to wean some of its MPs and form governments. The party lost the Pondicherry government just two months before the election as five of its MPs and one of the DMK allies resigned, amid allegations from Congress that it was designed by the BJP.

In Manipur and Goa, Congress became the largest party, but the BJP succeeded in forming governments after breaking up the legislative party of Congress.

Sikkim would be another case of interest and intrigue as the BJP, which did not win a single seat and even lost deposits in the 2019 Assembly polls, now has 12 Assembly members. by weaning all members of the Democratic Front of Sikkim except the former chief minister. Pawan Chamling.

In Rajasthan, the BJP tried to wean Sachin Pilot to break the Congressional government led by Ashok Gehlot as he did in Madhya Pradesh where he managed to chain Jyotiraditya Scindia to overthrow the government led by Kamal Nath. Gehlot succeeded in thwarting the designs of the BJP.

The first taste of the BJP’s success in overthrowing a Congressional government came in 2016 in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress won 42 out of 60 seats and 11 for the BJP in Arunachal in the 2014 Assembly polls.

Nabam Tuki first became the chief minister and later Pema Khandu took power. Khandu and 40 other congressional deputies left the party in July 2016 and joined the Arunachal People’s Party, to merge with the BJP later in the year, and remained as chief minister until the end. of the mandate in 2019. He returned to power.

Arunachal also witnessed a brief period of the president’s reign when Tuki was the chief minister, but the Supreme Court found him flawed, leaving the Center with an egg on its face.

In 2018, Karnataka also saw the mantle of power change hands midway after Congress took over the leadership of government with the support of JD (S). Initially, the larger BJP party was invited to form the government but lost the vote of confidence.

Congress with 80 MPs and JD (S) with 37 joined hands, but working behind the scenes, the BJP managed to wean 16 congressional lawmakers, which led to the fall of the Siddaramaiah government and Yediyurappa’s return to power.

Madhya Pradesh was the third state where Congress was ousted from power after forming government. Congress formed the government in 2018 with the support of 121 deputies. However, the BJP has managed to tip Scindia and 26 MPs who support him to his side. In the bypasses, he managed to win 19 of 26 seats and cement his majority.

Manipur and Goa were a different story because Congress couldn’t even form government.

In Manipur, Congress had become the largest party in the 2017 Assembly elections with 27 seats in an Assembly of 60 but the governor invited the BJP with 21 seats to form the government. The BJP then managed to wean nine congressmen while Congress had to settle for the opposition square.

Congress expected to return to power in Goa in 2017 and became the largest party with 17 seats in a House of 40. However, the BJP, with 13 seats, first ensured that an MP from the Congress changed sides, then gained the support of 10 other deputies. to form the party.

In Maharashtra, however, the BJP’s plans did not go well despite the fact that the BJP became the largest party and Shiv Sena left the alliance due to the debacle over the rotation of the ministerial post. chief. The BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56, which was enough to form the government.

Sena then partnered with Congress and the NCP and was in the process of forming a government, but the BJP tried to scare them off by hosting an early morning swearing-in ceremony for Devendra Fadnavis, after bringing in the nephew and strongman of the NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar by their side and making him the chief deputy minister.

However, the smart political game of the High Pawar and others prevented any flow of NCP MPs. The Fadnavis government resigned shortly after the Supreme Court ordered a ground test after finding it couldn’t pull the numbers together.