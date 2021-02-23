President Joko Widodo approves PP 7/2021, here are the comments of the principal president of the TKBM cooperative of the port of Palembang







PALEMBANG, PE – The adoption of Government Regulation (PP) number 7 of 2021 further strengthens the existence of cooperatives operating in Indonesia. The president of the primary unloading workers’ cooperative (TKBM) of the port of Palembang, Muhammad Unif AS, expressed his satisfaction with the signing of PP 7/2021 by the president of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo. “In this way, the existence of the primary cooperative TKBM in the port of Palembang becomes stronger and stronger,” Unif said during a discussion in his office on Tuesday (23/2). According to Unif, the PP offers wide access for the development of cooperatives in Indonesia. Because having been signed by the president, the cooperative has the possibility of providing well-being to its members. “The government even grants maximum protection to our cooperative. With this policy, at least the government is trying to protect cooperatives and micro, small and medium enterprises, ”Unif added happily. Until now, Unif continued, the Palembang Port TKBM cooperative has always held its members accountable. “Even all the needs and needs of our members remain our responsibility,” he said. With the signing of PP 7/2021, Unif hopes that the workers of Palembang Port TKBM can elevate the authority of their cooperatives. “When workers are on duty in the field, they have to wear TKBM attributes. It is a form of our strong and solid organizational identity, ”he said. PP 7/2021 added Unif, is a rule to provide all amenities to cooperative enterprises. For this, he asked members to help improve their peak performance. “Don’t worry. All work equipment needs are our responsibility. If there is anything related to the workers’ needs, it is our responsibility,” Unif concluded. POWER / R

