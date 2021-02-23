WHO creates its first global center for traditional medicine in India: Modi: The Tribune India

Tribune press service

New Delhi, February 23

A day after the Indian Medical Association questioned the government for promoting the Ayurvedic Coronil tablet as a treatment for Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the traditional Indian medicine sector by saying it had gained prominence over the world stage and that it should focus more on global demands for research and quality.

The Prime Minister also cited how the WHO is establishing its first global center for traditional medicine in India after “observing the strength of the sector”.

Traditional Indian medicines are herbal and are not harmful at all; Rest assured, the PM said amid controversy after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan attended the launch of Patanjali’s ‘Coronil,’ which producers presented as the first evidence-based drug for Covid. Ramdev from Patanjali even called for WHO approval for the herbal drug, but the WHO then tweeted to disassociate itself from any such initiative saying it had neither reviewed nor certified any traditional medicine for Covid.

“Our Ayush network worked incredibly well during the Covid era, not only to boost immunity but also for scientific research. Ayush’s infrastructure has helped the country a lot. Besides Indian medicines and vaccines, our spices and our “kadas” have contributed enormously and the world is feeling the benefits. Our traditional medicine has made a place for itself on the world stage, ”the Prime Minister said on Tuesday as he interacted with stakeholders on the health budget provisions which he described as unprecedented.

The Prime Minister said that those involved in the production of traditional medicine and those engaged in Ayurveda should focus on the world.

“Just as the world accepts yoga, it is also moving towards holistic health and wants a health system without side effects. Traditional Indian medicine is herbal and its appeal can increase rapidly. These drugs are not harmful. Rest assured. Recognizing the strength of our traditional medicine, WHO sets up its global center for traditional medicine in India. They even announced it and the government is working on it. It is now our responsibility to carry this reputation to the world ”, declared the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said his government, unlike previous ones, viewed health as a holistic sector.

“The allocation of the health budget is unprecedented and shows our commitment to ensure accessible and affordable health treatment for all,” said the Prime Minister, adding that the world was watching India’s health sector.

He said Indian drugs and devices had gained global trust and reputation during the Covid era. He asked the industry if India could become the hub for the profitable production of medical devices that the world wanted.

“Our doctors, nurses and paramedics are set to be in high demand and therefore the possibilities for foreigners wishing to study medicine in India are bound to increase. We should promote this, ”the Prime Minister said, mentioning four programs the government has launched to reduce India’s import dependence on raw materials for drugs and devices.

“We must aim for self-sufficiency in raw materials for the development of drugs and medical devices. We have seen the negative results of addiction to foreign devices in the past, ”he said, adding that the government seeks to bring accessibility to health at the last mile just as it guarantees that the last person in the world. country operates its franchise for adults.

The Prime Minister said that PM Atma Nirbhar Swastha Bharat’s new program seeks to strengthen India’s health sector to respond to future pandemics. He said Covid’s experiments would be modified to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.