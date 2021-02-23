Prime Minister Narendra Modi says results show the people’s unwavering faith





Prime Minister Modi said the BJP’s victory in Gujarat’s election was “very special”. (Deposit) New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands ready to retain power in six municipal corporations in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called the victory “very special” and said for a party serving in a state for more than two decades to record such a victory. a phenomenal victory is remarkable. He said the results of the municipal elections clearly show the unwavering faith of the people in development policies and good governance. The BJP appeared on track to retain power in the six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where the results were declared until the evening. “Thank you Gujarat! The results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith of the people in development policies and good governance,” Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets. Thanks Gujarat! The results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith of the people in development policies and good governance. I am grateful to the people of the state for having trusted BJP again. Always an honor to serve Gujarat. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021 “I am grateful to the people of the state for having trusted BJP once again. It is always an honor to serve Gujarat,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also praised the efforts of Gujarat BJP workers who reached out to people and explained the party’s vision for the state. The people-friendly policies of the government of Gujarat have had a positive impact on the entire state, he said. Today’s victory through Gujarat is very special. For a party that has served in a state for over two decades, to record such a phenomenal victory is remarkable. It is heartwarming to see the widespread support from all sections of society, especially the youth of Gujarat, for the BJP. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021 “Today’s victory across Gujarat is very special. For a party that has served in a state for over two decades, to record such a phenomenal victory is remarkable. It is encouraging to see widespread support from all walks of life, especially the youth of Gujarat. BJP, ”he says. Voting for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations took place on February 21. The counting of the votes began this morning and is still ongoing. While Congress has so far won 43 of the declared seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a newcomer to the elections, has made impressive inroads, winning 18 seats so far. Previously, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel had expressed their gratitude to voters and BJP workers for the results.







