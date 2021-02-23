Viral Jokowi in the crowd, the palace speaks!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A short video showing a crowd welcoming President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) suddenly appears to the audience. The 30-second video shows a crowd of people welcoming President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). There is no social distancing, some of them don’t even wear a mask. Jokowi, who appeared from the roof of a car, immediately waved to the crowd, while wearing a black mask. In fact, Jokowi even threw something at the crowd.

This video appears amid government efforts to heighten public understanding of 3M, including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping distance amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The presidential palace also confirmed the existence of the video. Presidential Secretariat protocol, press and media deputy Bey Machmudin said the incident occurred while Jokowi was in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). “That’s right, it’s a video in Maumere. When he arrived in Maumere,” Bey said during her confirmation on Tuesday (2/23/2021). Jokowi is leaving today for NTT for a working visit. One of the objectives of Jokowi’s working visit this time is to inaugurate the Napun Gete dam. Bey explained, on the way to the Napun Gete dam, the surrounding community was waiting for the group of heads of state. This, he said, hampered the group’s travel a bit. “Along the way, the community was waiting for the series on the side of the road. When the series slowed down, people advanced in the middle of the road, causing the procession to stop,” he explained. Bey then explained the action of Jokowi who was seen waving to the audience from the rooftop. According to him, the president’s attitude was only a spontaneous act. Jokowi, he said, also reminded the public to use masks. “So in fact, he saw the spontaneity and enthusiasm of the people of Maumere in welcoming the arrival of President Jokowi. And it happens that the car used by the president can be opened, so that the president can greet the public, as well as remembering the use of masks, ”he says. “Because if you pay attention, in the video you can see that even while greeting the president he reminded people to wear masks by showing the masks he was using,” he explained. Bey also spoke about the items Jokowi threw into the crowd. Bey said the item was a keepsake with basic necessities that the community could use on a daily basis. “It was the president’s spontaneity to appreciate the enthusiasm of the people. The memories were books, t-shirts and masks. But the point is, the president still reminded citizens to follow health protocols. “, did he declare. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (battery / battery)



