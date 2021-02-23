Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi in Mathura, says Lord Krishna will break his ego – The New Indian Express





Express press service LUCKNOW: Reiterating its rhetoric against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that Lord Krishna’s land would shatter the pride and ego of the BJP government. She was speaking to a Kisan Panchayat in Mathura district on Tuesday. The Congress leader said that the way Lord Krishna brought down the ego of Lord Indra, the God of Rain, by holding the holy Govardhan Parvat on his little finger and protecting the people below, the ego PM Modi will also be broken here for having made him blind. pay attention to the problems that plague farmers and do not repeal the three agricultural laws. In the same vein, the congressman warned the residents of Mathura, asking them to protect Govardhan Parvat from the BJP government, which was selling everything. “Save the pure and holy Govardhan Parvat from the BJP government, otherwise he will sell it to businesses as well,” Priyanka said. “This government cut off the electricity, shut off the water supply, beat and tortured farmers, but did not listen to them,” said the secretary general of Congress. READ ALSO | Priyanka farmer visits to Uttar Pradesh worry BJP She said that even after 90 days of relentless protests on the borders of the nation’s capital, the prime minister did not find it necessary to come and talk to the farmers, or send anyone. “When a politician’s ego becomes supreme, he loses touch with people,” Gandhi added. She also raised the issue of sugar cane rights, rising fuel prices and electricity tariffs, all of which were damaging the interests of farmers. She said 215 farmers were martyred during the protest against agricultural laws. “This government said it would double your income, but nothing has changed since 2019,” she told her listeners. During the speech, part of the population raised slogans at the panchayat, asking for their intervention in a rape case in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The chief came down from the stage to hear the appeals of the people. Mathura, where the Jats make up a considerable portion of the population, was the Congress leader’s fourth destination to address a Kisan panchayat. Previously, she had spoken to farmers in Saharanpur, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar. Tuesday’s meeting was postponed due to the death of Captain Satish Sharma on February 19.

