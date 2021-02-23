Colorados Trump-appointed US attorney alarmed by lies about Denver-based Dominion voting systems





Jason Dunn, Colorados Trump-appointed US attorney, was alarmed by the baseless rhetoric of the former presidents’ 2020 campaign electoral fraud, particularly in relation to the flawed allegations of malfeasance about Dominion-based voting systems. Denver.

Any candidate has the right to pursue challenges in the legal system, Dunn told the Colorado Sun last week.

But after dozens and dozens of courts dismissed these challenges from Donald Trumps’ election lawyers, including Coloradan Jenna Ellis, the rhetoric has become worrying.

An overview of this story appeared in The Unaffiliated, the Colorado Sun’s political bulletin. Join us now or upgrade your subscription to get exclusive political insights and information first.

I became particularly concerned when it got to the point where members of the public were attacking a Colorado company, Dominion Voting, which obviously had done everything right, provided excellent election security across the country, Dunn said. , who resigned on February. 28 to make way for a replacement chosen by President Joe Biden. It even got to the point where Dominion employees were threatened with violence and harm.

Dunns’ comments are noteworthy as he is not the only member of Trump’s Justice Department to have raised or raised serious concerns about baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election results were fraudulent . Byung J. Jay Pak, the Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor for the Northern District of Georgia, abruptly resigned after the election as Trump questioned the results in that state.

Dunn, a former Conservative electoral attorney, said he had never considered stepping down, but he shared stories on Twitter disputing allegations of widespread voter fraud in an attempt to combat disinformation.

Additionally, although some Republicans have questioned the Colorados’ election results, Dunn says he’s convinced there were no major wrongdoings that would have changed the outcome of a race.

Anyone who claims there was a question about the results in Colorado is really not being honest with the public, he said.

As for Dominion, he also trusts them.

People vote by casting their ballots on the last day before Election Day in Denver, CO, November 2, 2020 (Kevin Mohatt, Colorado Sun Special)

I saw no credibility evidence that their systems that were in use across the country were working other than as they were supposed to, Dunn said. I know for a fact that the FBI even looked at some of the reports on issues on their machines and that there was nothing suspicious found.

The Sun also spoke to Dunn about his tenure as the first federal prosecutor for the Colorados, a position he has held since his confirmation by the US Senate in October 2018. Here’s what we learned:

More Coloradans to Face US Capitol Riot Charges

Dunns’s office played an important role in helping to prosecute the Coloradans who traveled to Washington, DC, and entered the United States Capitol on January 6 during the deadly riot there.

Dunn said the Denver Division of the FBI helped arrest those linked to the riot and his office then held local detention hearings before turning the cases over to federal prosecutors based in Washington, DC.

A number of Coloradans have been charged federally in connection with the mob. And Dunn says prosecutors haven’t finished.

There’s more to come, that’s for sure, Dunn said, declining to say how many more Coloradans will be arrested, however.

Why Federal Prosecutors Finally Indicted Planned Parenthood Shooter

Dunn said that following the deadly 2015 attack on the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Colorado Springs, federal prosecutors refused to lay charges against the recognized shooter, Robert Lewis Dear Jr.

Dear was already facing dozens of charges in state court of killing three people, including an officer from the University of Colorado Police Department at Colorado Springs, and injuring many more.

But by the time Dunn became a U.S. lawyer, the case against Dear had been on hold for years due to the killers’ incompetence to stand trial.

I was actually speaking at a law enforcement memorial shortly after I took that office and Rachel Swasey, the widow of cop Garrett Swasey, said you had to help us. We can’t get any progress and it’s like being in purgatory because the case is stalled, Dunn said.

This conversation led him to pursue federal charges against Dear, whose cases in state and federal courts are pending.

Dunn says he hopes the federal matter is finally resolved, although that resolution may still be a long way off. I don’t think it’s going to be anything soon, but I don’t think it’s going to drag on like it’s in the state process. We’ve had some progress lately, he said.

Coronavirus has posed big challenges for Colorado federal prosecutors

Like most employers, the Dunns office had to scramble to adapt when the coronavirus crisis hit the United States last year. And that follows the longest federal government shutdown in the country’s history between December 2018 and January 2019, which also tested Colorado federal prosecutors.

This is probably the most difficult American legal tenure in tenure’s history, he said. And through it all, the people in our office have done extraordinarily good results.

The US Department of Justice is frowning on employees working from home, which has made the pandemic particularly difficult for the Dunns office to manage. Printing outside the office, for example, is prohibited by agency policy.

We had all kinds of employees who didn’t have the means to communicate, so we had to buy 60 iPhones, Dunn said.

Dunn focused on tackling the opioid epidemic

Dunn says one of his biggest interests during his tenure as a US lawyer was fighting the opioid epidemic, particularly the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Fentanyl, which is said to be 100 times more potent than morphine, has led to an increase in Colorados overdose deaths in recent years. To catch people who sell drugs, Dunn said his office has regularly pursued prosecutions for distributing drugs resulting in death.

An officer holds a bag of fentanyl powder seized by the DEA. (Provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration)

The great thing is we can go to somebody and say, look, you gave that person drugs. You told them it was an oxycodone pill that you stole from your doctor and that you actually got it from a drug dealer above and you knew it was actually fentanyl and they are dead. We can charge you with an overdose leading to death and get a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years or you can tell us where you got it, Dunn said.

This tool, as Dunn calls it, has allowed his office to send a message to drug traffickers and to prosecute criminal networks.

We can use that hammer all the way down the chain, he said.

Colorado is not immune to the threat of Chinese espionage

Dunn said one of the biggest threats Colorado faces under federal law enforcement jurisdiction is foreign, not domestic.

Do people fucking think there is Chinese espionage here in Colorado? Dunn said. There is. It is one of the biggest threats to the US economy over the next decade.

Colorado is a target because of its higher education institutions, tech companies, aerospace industry, and defense industry.

I can’t speak to specifics, Dunn said when asked if any Colorado institutions or companies have been affected by Chinese espionage, but I will say Colorado is not immune to the threat.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos