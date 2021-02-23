Pak PM Imran Khan arrives in Sri Lanka for his first visit





(Eds: updated with new details)

Colombo, February 23 (PTI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Tuesday on his first visit to the island nation during which he will hold in-depth discussions with key Sri Lankan leaders on various issues such as trade, defense and technology.

Khan, who is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 pandemic, will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He will also lead discussions at the delegation level, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science and technology, in addition to the defense and cultural tourism.

Khan will also participate in a joint trade and investment conference aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

This is Khan’s first visit to Sri Lanka after taking office in 2018. His last visit to Sri Lanka dates back to 1986 when he was captain of the Pakistani cricket team in the acrimonious test series where he accused local arbitrators of bias.

This is the first visit by a Pakistani Prime Minister to Sri Lanka since Nawaz Sharif visited the country in 2016.

Ahead of his visit, the Sri Lankan government last week canceled Khan’s planned speech in parliament, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is said that the speech in Parliament was included in the Khans’ itinerary at the request of the Pakistani government. The address was scheduled for February 24.

The Dawn newspaper, citing Sri Lankan media reports, said there were elements in the Sri Lankan government who did not want the speech to take place because they feared it would further damage ties with India, which have already been strained after the cancellation of an agreement on the eastern container terminal of the port of Colombo.

The Khans’ visit also coincides with the ongoing controversy over the forced cremations of members of the island’s Muslim minority community who are dying from COVID-19. The government is continuing its policy of forced cremation despite objections from rights groups.

Khan praised Sri Lanka earlier this month when Prime Minister Mahinda made a comment in parliament that burials would be allowed for Muslim victims of COVID-19. However, the decision has not yet been implemented.

In an open letter to Khan, international human rights organization Amnesty International urged him to raise the issue of forced cremations with Sri Lankan leaders during his visit.

“We urge you to raise this issue of forced cremations at the highest possible level during your visit to Sri Lanka, in solidarity with a minority community that has been denied any remedy.” We urge you to call on the Sri Lankan Government to end forced cremations and end the discrimination faced by the Muslim community in Sri Lanka, the letter said. PTI CORR RS ZH ZH

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

Learn more about Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos