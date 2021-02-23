Government works with four-pronged strategy for a healthy India, says Prime Minister Modi

With the aim of providing better health care for every citizen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his government is working with a four-pronged strategy for a healthy India.

Addressing a webinar on budget implementation in the health sector, Prime Minister Modi said, “The first is ‘Disease prevention and wellness promotion’. The second is to provide cheap and effective treatment to the poorest of the poor ”. The third is “to improve the quality and quality of health infrastructure and health professionals”. The fourth is to “work in mission mode to overcome obstacles”.

The Prime Minister said that the budget allocated to the health sector in this year’s budget is unprecedented and demonstrates the government’s commitment to provide better health care to every citizen.

Modi recalled how very difficult and difficult the last year had been due to the pandemic and expressed his joy in overcoming the challenge and saving many lives. He attributed this success to the combined efforts of government and the private sector.

The Prime Minister recalled how, in a few months, the country could set up a network of 2,500 laboratories and how it could reach the 21 crore mark of tests from just ten tests. The Prime Minister said that the coronavirus has taught us a lesson that we must not only tackle the epidemic today, but also prepare the country for such a situation in the future. Therefore, it is also necessary to strengthen all areas related to health care.

The Prime Minister said that according to the recommendations of the 15th Finance Committee, local bodies would receive over Rs 70,000 crore rupees keeping in mind the health services. In other words, the government is emphasizing not only investing in health care, but also expanding access to health care in remote areas of the country.

He stressed the need to ensure that these investments not only improve health, but also increase employment opportunities.

Narendra Modi said the world now clearly appreciates the strength and resilience of India’s healthcare sector due to the demonstration of his experience and talent during the Corona pandemic.

He said the demand for Indian doctors, nurses, paramedics, medicines and vaccines will increase across the world, adding that the world’s attention will definitely shift to India’s medical education system. and that there would be a huge influx of foreign students to study medicine in India. India.

Unlike previous governments, the Prime Minister said that the current government deals with health issues in a holistic rather than fragmented way. Therefore, the focus is on well-being and not just on treatment. He added that a holistic and integrated approach is taken from prevention to cure.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the AYUSH sector during the Corona period. He said that the infrastructure of our AYUSH has also been of great help in the country regarding the increase of immunity and scientific research. He said the world was feeling the impact of traditional medicines and masalas on improving health, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine. He announced that the WHO would establish a global center for traditional medicine in India.

The Prime Minister stressed that now is the right time to take the accessibility and affordability of the health sector to the next level. He said that the digital health mission will help ordinary people to get effective treatment according to their convenience.

He said that these changes are very important for AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Modi said that although India has become the world’s pharmacy today, it still relies on imports for raw materials.

He lamented that such dependence does not bode well for our industry and that it is a major obstacle to the provision of affordable medicines and health care to the poor.

The Prime Minister announced that, for self-sufficiency, four programs had been launched in the last budget of the Union. He stressed the need to work at all levels and to promote each level. He said we have to make sure that the people of the country, whether they are the poorest of the poor, even if they live in remote areas, receive the best possible treatment.

He said for this to happen, the central government, state governments and local bodies across the country would need to work together to achieve better results.

The Prime Minister said that the private sector can support PPP models by creating a network of public health laboratories as well as a stake in PMJAY. There may also be a partnership on the national digital health mission, digital citizen health records and other advanced technologies.