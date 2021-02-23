Donald Trumps’ team denies refusing to share the stage with Mike Pence





Donald Trumps senior adviser Jason Miller has denied a report by the former president refusing to share a scene with Mike Pence at the Conservative annual political conference in Florida and claimed the two spoke after the riots in US Capitol.

Mr Miller attacked the media on Tuesday, sharing an article from the conservative Washington Examiner news site that mentioned a feud between Mr Trump and his former vice president.

This story is patently false, and these anonymous-source attacks designed to create division are the reason people are wary of the media, Miller said.

No such request or request has ever been made by President Trump, and in fact President Trump and Vice President Pence had a big call last week! he added.

It would be his first public appearance after leaving the White House last month as the only US president to be impeached twice.

The relationship between Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence has become a topic of discussion since the January 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol and the role of former vice presidents in certifying the 2020 election results for Joe Biden.

Since CPAC’s announcement, speculation has increased whether the two would share the stage again, especially as the riots put the lives of Mr. Pence and his family at risk due to pro-Trump rioters in anger who opposed the certification of Mr. Bidens.

On Monday, CNN cited sources familiar with the matter who claimed Mr. Trump would speak at the event while Mr. Pence declined the invitation.

As for Trump, there is no turning back for Pence, a source close to the president has said. The source added that Trump did not want to share a scene with his former deputy, the Washington Examiner said in its report.

Mr Miller said these anonymous attacks are designed to create divisions and that is why people are wary of the media.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News that Mr Trumps’ speech at the event will be very politically focused and that he will display his political leadership for a Republican victory midway through 2022.

