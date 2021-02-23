Joe Biden Administration Cancels Donald Trump-Era Citizenship Test and Reverts to 2008 Version | World news





Washington: The Joe Biden administration announced the reversal of the harsh policies of the Donald Trump era by reverting to the 2008 version of the naturalization test module to make the path to U.S. citizenship more accessible to all eligible people. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Monday that they are reverting to the 2008 version of the Naturalization Civics Test effective March 1, 2021.

The previous Trump administration introduced some changes to the civic naturalization test, known as the 2020 Civic Test, which increased the number of questions from 100 to 128 and the correct answers to multiple-choice questions had political and ideological overtones.

Announcing the reversal, USCIS said the agency had determined that the revised civic test, applicable to people who applied on or after December 1, 2020, “may inadvertently create potential obstacles” to the naturalization process. “This action is in line with the framework of the Executive Decree on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems, which is leading a comprehensive review of the naturalization process to remove barriers and make the process more accessible to all eligible people,” USCIS said in a statement. .

“The 2008 Civic Education Test was developed extensively over a period of several years with input from over 150 organizations, including English as second language experts, educators and historians,” and has been tested prior to its implementation. USCIS aspires to make the process accessible as much as possible in accordance with President Biden’s request to review the process in depth, ”he said.

The civic test is administered to applicants who apply for U.S. citizenship by naturalization and is one of the statutory requirements for naturalization. Applicants must demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the fundamental tenets of United States history, principles and form of government.

“The decision to naturalize demonstrates an investment and commitment in this country. USCIS is committed to administering a test that is an instrument of civic learning and promotes civic integration as part of the test preparation process.” , indicates the press release. Applicants who applied for naturalization on or after December 1, 2020, and before March 1, 2021, have likely studied for the 2020 test; therefore, USCIS will give those applicants the option to take the 2020 Civics Test or the 2008 Civics Test, he said.

There will be a transition period where both tests are offered. The 2020 test will be phased out on April 19, 2021 for initial applicants. Applicants who apply from March 1, 2021 will take the 2008 civic education test, the agency said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos