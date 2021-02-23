Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspected of having overthrown the Pondicherry government: MP Trichy Thirunavukkarasar | India News





TRICHY: Trichy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar said on Tuesday that the fall of the Congressional government in Pondicherry was a murder of democracy by forcing MPs to resign and orchestrating a drama to prove majority.

He also pointed out that everyone suspects Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of overthrowing the elected government.

The BJP could capitalize on the difference within the Congress party to overthrow the Pondicherry government. DMK MP for Arakkonam S Jagathrakshakan cannot be blamed for this, he said when answering questions about Jagathrakshakan’s alleged role in overthrowing the government to strengthen DMK in Pondicherry.

Responding to questions on the start of the Cauvery Vaigai – Gundar link project, he said: “I will raise my voice in Parliament against the government of Karnataka for opposing the Cauvery Vaigai – Gundar link project”.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the launch of the first phase of the river link project.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa quickly opposed the development saying they will not allow Tamil Nadu to go ahead with the project.

The MP, who was in Pudukottai, said the project aims to use excess water from the Cauvery River and Karnataka should not oppose it.

He added that the EPS had failed to implement the project in the past four years, but had laid the foundation stone now in an attempt to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections.

Commenting on the interim budget, Thirunavukkarasar said that this budget only covers the period of government until the elections to the Assembly. New projects announced during the budget can only be seen as an attempt to win votes.

