Due to the crowd in Jokowi, the government of the Sikka regency will immediately organize a search





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Intervention force While handling Covid-19 at Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Fransiskus Roberto Diogo stressed that he would take immediate action by takingcontact follow-up atthe crowd which occurred during President Joko Widodo’s visit to Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday (23/2). Fransiskus Roberto Diogo, who is also the regent of Sikka, said that before President Joko Widodo arrived in Sikka, the government and the task force called on the public not to hurry during the visit. “It is the spontaneity of the Sikka people. We have already told you not to hurry but maybe they (the people) are impatiently waiting for the president,” he explained when contacted. . CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (23/2).

According to Fransiskus, seeing the enthusiasm of the locals affecting the crowd, an investigation would be conducted. Francis said trace his party is used to it. “Quick handling will be carried out by us withcontact follow-upso that we can find out the spread of covid-19 (in Sikka), ”he said. Francois admitted that no other action was taken to keep crowds out during the visit other than appealing to residents of Maumere town. However, Francis argued that the enthusiasm of the people could not be stopped during the president’s visit, which the Sikka people were waiting for. A similar sentiment was expressed by Secretary II of the Covid-19 working group at Sikka Regency, Petrus Herlemus. He explained that before the arrival of the task force, prevention efforts had been made by appealing to the public. “But we cannot avoid (the enthusiasm) of the community,” explained Petrus, who is also the head of the health service at Sikka. Previously, a number of videos of Jokowi’s visit to NTT were circulating on social media. Some of them showed a group of presidential cars surrounded by a crowd of locals. Jokowi seemed to open the roof of the car. Then he greeted the residents. Occasionally, Jokowi shows a mask in his mouth while reminding residents of the discipline of health protocols. (blo / ain)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos