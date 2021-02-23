PM Imran focuses on finding ways of connectivity through CPEC for Sri Lanka





Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on finding ways and means to improve trade and connectivity through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Central Asia for Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the joint presser, along with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo on Tuesday, he said Pakistan is part of the China Belt and Road Initiative and that CPEC is the flagship project of this. program, which offers great opportunities for connectivity and commerce.

Imran Khan said that we have discussed the areas where we can strengthen the trade ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the latter can make the most of the connectivity offered by the former.

The Pakistani prime minister said his country and Sri Lanka share a common problem of terrorism, as both countries have suffered a lot because of this threat. He said Pakistan has faced the worst type of terrorism for ten years and has lost around 70,000 people.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has played its part in helping Sri Lanka fight terrorism on its soil, which hinders development, growth and tourism. He said that no country can progress if there is terrorism.

He said the two countries, along with other countries around the world, were facing yet another coronavirus problem. He said the Covid-19 pandemic has hit poor countries the most and that they should have the right to get debt relief from the richest countries.

Inviting the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to visit Pakistan, Imran Khan said that his country has the greatest Buddhist heritage sites and that we recently discovered a sleeping Buddha 12 meters long. He said the northern regions of Pakistan were the center of the ancient Gandahara civilization in the region. He also invited people from Sri Lanka to visit Pakistan as he plans a Buddhist path to attract Buddhist community from all over the world.

Imran Khan also thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart for warmly welcoming him and his delegation.

Speaking on this occasion, Mahinda Rajapaksa said that we have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, investment, education, defense, tourism, tourism, aviation and other sectors. He said that the framework of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement and the strengthening of parliamentary interactions between the two countries were also discussed.

Mahinda Rajapaksa said that we have agreed to work together to fight terrorism and armed struggle through information sharing. He said political stability and regional peace will be essential to achieve sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity in South Asia.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s support to fight terrorism on Sri Lankan soil and thanked Islamabad for its cooperation in the field of sport.

Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his visit to Sri Lanka upon his invitation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos