President Joko Widodo watches NTT food barns





Sumba Tengah, Gatra.com – President Joko Widodo, during his working visit to East Nusa Tenggara Province on Tuesday, February 23, conducted a review of the construction of a new food barn in the central Sumba regency. The food storage area covers an area of ​​5,000 hectares, of which 3,000 hectares are for rice, while the remaining 2,000 hectares are for maize. From this year, the government aims to continue the development of the food barn, which will cover a total area of ​​10,000 hectares. “Today I made a working visit to see the barns in the central region of Sumba Regency, east of Nusa Tenggara. Currently, there are only 5,000 hectares, of which 3,000 (hectares) are planted with rice, and 2,000 are planted with maize. 10,000 hectares, “the president said after the examination. During the investigation, even though it was in the middle of heavy rain, the head of state continued to inspect the rice fields at the site. from Makata Keri Village, Katiku Tana District, Central Sumba Regency. There, local farmers were also eagerly awaiting the arrival of the President. The food storage being developed in the Sumba Regency Center aims to increase productivity and harvest indices in local rainfed areas or on dry land, which is facilitated by boreholes, reservoirs and springs, while contributing to the well-being of the people of eastern Nusa Tenggara. ”Harvesting in central Sumba is done once a year again, namely rice. We want to ensure that one year we can harvest two crops of rice and one crop of corn or soybeans, “said the former mayor of Solo. However, Jokowi admitted that the development of food storage in the province of East Nusa Tenggara still faces major obstacles, namely the availability of water sources that can be used to irrigate the rice fields, therefore the government is currently constructing up to 200 wells to irrigate the barn fields. On this occasion, the President immediately instructed the Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono to see the potential of building a reservoir or a dam in the area which should overcome the main problems encountered. , the key is in the water. Therefore, here we have seen that a borehole has been built which goes into the fields. Several reservoirs were also built here. But it is still far from enough, “he said. In addition, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is also empowering local communities to develop food barns through programs. labor-intensive cultivation of land and clearing of 3,650 hectares of land. Accompanying the President in the review, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo , Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR).) Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Viktor Laiskodat, Governor of East Nusa Tenggara, and Regent of Central Sumba Paulus SK Limu. Journalist: Muhammad Guruh Nuary



