Ukhand CM Rawat calls on PM Modi

Dehradun, 23 Feb.

Rawat also informed the prime minister of the damage to life and property caused by the recent flash flood in the Rishiganga River in Chamoli district and the search and rescue operations carried out in the affected areas, according to an official statement.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Center for the urgency with which they reached out to the state government to deal with the disaster, Rawat said relief supplies were being distributed to those affected in 13 villages affected by the floods on a war footing. , It said.

On the man-made lake formed above Rishiganga as a result of the recent avalanche, Rawat said scientists from institutions such as the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and the Geological Survey of India carried out an on-site inspection of the site.

Constant vigilance is being maintained on the lake by experts and efforts are underway to facilitate the evacuation of more water, he said.

It is in this context that Rawat stressed the need to create a center for the study of glaciers and water resources in the state, according to the statement.

Rawat also informed Modi of the preparations underway for the next Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and the reconstruction projects underway in Badrinath and Kedarnath.

The chief minister also underlined the need for a compensatory reforestation policy on degraded forests in the event of transfer of forest land for state government projects, according to the statement. PTI ALM AQS AQS

