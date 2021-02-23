PM and DG Health are the first to be beaten as Malaysia begins a massive Covid-19 vaccination exercise tomorrow | Malaysia

Health workers are seen during a simulation exercise for the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program, at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya on February 23, 2021. Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 23 Malaysia is scheduled to launch a massive national exercise tomorrow to vaccinate all people in the country, residents and foreigners, for free against the Covid-19 disease which has infected nearly 290,000 people and killed more than 1,000.

The spearhead of the national Covid-19 vaccination program will be none other than Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who will be the first person in the country to be vaccinated with the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at the Putrajaya health clinic in Ward 11 around 3 p.m.

Leaders around the world have all topped the vaccine list in their own countries to lead by example and instill in their people the confidence that it is safe to get vaccinated. Closer to home, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have done the same.

Health Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who people have become familiar with as someone at the forefront of Malaysia’s battle against the coronavirus, will also take the vaccine tomorrow at the health clinic in Putrajaya.

Up to four health ministry staff are expected to receive the vaccine at the clinic as part of the immunization schedule that was brought forward two days from Friday due to the scheduled delivery of the vaccine.

A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Malaysia on Sunday, some by air to Kuala Lumpur and Penang and others by land to Johor. The vaccine was routed via Singapore, the hub for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine in Asia-Pacific countries.

It has been announced that the second batch of 182,520 doses of the same vaccine is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow.

Recipients of the first dose of the vaccine should make an appointment to receive the second dose. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be taken as two injections, 21 days apart.

Before the actual vaccination takes place, the Prime Minister and others will be briefed for recipients and they will also need to sign a consent form.

Also tomorrow, Muhyiddin will officially launch the vaccination recording exercise on the MySejahtera app to facilitate the entire program.

Android and iOS smartphone users can update their MySejahtera app, answer several questions about consent, and then get the request form to receive the vaccine.

To date, 571,802 frontline people have signed up for vaccination, 57.3% of them from the medical and health sector and 42.7% from other sectors such as the Malaysian Armed Forces, police Malaysian Royal, Department of Malaysian Volunteers (Rela), Department of Prisons, Department of Royal Malaysian Customs and Department of Fire and Rescue.

We learn that the government can immunize selected teachers, especially those with morbidities, and journalists under the first three-phase program.

The first phase is scheduled for tomorrow to April, the second from April to August for seniors aged 60 and over and vulnerable groups suffering from morbidities as well as people with disabilities and the third phase from May to February 2022 for the elderly. 18 years old and over.

Malaysia has secured the purchase of 66.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine via Covax Facility from five producers. These vaccines are Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, CanSinoBIO and Sputnik V. Bernama