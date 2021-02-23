Noem will receive a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago hosted by Donald Trump Jr.





South Dakota Governor Kristi NoemKristi Lynn NoemTrump to speak to CPAC in her first public appearance since leaving the White House On the Trail: Political Perils of Snowmageddon South Dakota Governor posts photo of event at home with more than a dozen mask-less employees MORE (R) Fauci: U.S. political divide over masks led to half a million COVID-19 deaths Bishop of Georgia says election bill State of the GOP is an ‘attempt to suppress the black vote’ Trump closer to the legal threat after the court ruling on MOREs tax returns Mar-a-Lago Resort next month amid speculation it plans to run for president in 2024.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill that Donald Trump Jr Don Trump Company is appealing for the rejection of controversial Pebble Mine singer Taylor Dayne responds to criticism after Mar-a-Lago’s performance: “ I’m trying to stay apolitical More voters say pardons for Trump’s family would be inappropriate: MORE poll and his girlfriend Kimberly GuilfoyleKimberly Guilfoyle Republicans argue over Trump’s withdrawal Singer Taylor Dayne responds to criticism after Mar-a-Lago’s performance: “ I’m trying to stay apolitical ” Donald Trump Jr. is positive for COVID -19 MORE will host the fundraiser for the Noems Governors campaign on March 5 at the Palm Beach Resort.

Noem is due for re-election in 2022, but rumor has it that he is among Republicans considering a White House candidacy in 2024.

She is expected to speak this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando and is expected to attend a Republican National Committee donors retreat in April, two milestones for potential presidential candidates.

If she did show up, Noem would have to join a primary field crowded with Republicans seeking to reclaim the White House. However, she recently polled 1% in a poll of potential GOP candidates and it’s still unclear how Trump might shake up the primary contest if he decides to run given his overwhelming popularity with Republicans.

The fundraiser for Noem also indicates that Trump Jr. plans to be involved in the 2022 and 2024 midterm cycles. The former president’s son has drawn a dedicated audience on social media and has spoken out about them. major conservative issues such as the regulation of social media platforms.

An invitation to the event obtained by Politico, which initially reported on the fundraiser, shows that there is a minimum contribution of $ 1,000 to attend. A donation of $ 4,000 by an individual or $ 8,000 by a couple would win a seat at a private panel discussion, photo shoot and cocktail party with Noem, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle.

A spokesperson for Noem did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The fundraising is an indication that the governor of South Dakota is considering linking up with the former president in his upcoming election battles, as the GOP has an internal account on Trump’s role in the future of parties.

Polls have shown Trump’s approval rating remains high among Republican voters, but some lawmakers have started to distance themselves from him after his repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, according to critics, who helped fuel the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

