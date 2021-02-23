CPI urges Prime Minister Modi to withdraw disastrous privatization of Visakhapatnam-ANI steel plant

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary Dr Raja wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to “withdraw” the government’s decision to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) authorized the privatization of RINL, popularly known as the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant or the Vizag Steel Plant, prompting criticism and protests from its employees.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Raja expressed strong opposition to the Centre’s “disastrous” proposal to implement a 100% strategic divestment in RINL through privatization.

“The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a Navaratna company under the Indian Government’s Steel Ministry. Over 50 years ago, 23,000 acres of farmland were acquired to set up the plant. Farmers did not. were not paid properly. Now the land is worth lakhs If the current move is allowed, a private company will take over the steel plant and take over the land, “Raja said in a letter to the prime minister.

He alleged that the government had made no effort to explore all possibilities of operating the steel plant and that no iron ore mines had been allocated to the plant.

The IPC leader pointed out that all private steel mills get iron ore mines, and hundreds of people work directly and indirectly for the steel mill. Andhra Pradesh residents, political parties and unions have opposed the disastrous move towards privatization, he added.

The people of Andhra Pradesh, political parties and unions opposed the disastrous decision to privatize. Even the state government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, stressing that the factory is a testament to the will of the people Télougou, asked the Union government must reconsider its decision.

“While opposing the privatization of the steel plant, our party – the Communist Party of India – calls on the government to rescind the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and ‘immediately assign the iron mines. », Raja concluded.

Other leaders, including top YSRCP leader and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu, have also opposed the move towards privatization.

“The steel plant is not just Visakhapatnam’s, but all of Andhra Pradesh. The central government’s decision to divest Visakhapatnam is painful for the state government as well as for the whole of Andhra Pradesh. State, “Rambabu said at a press conference. month.

Telugu Desam party leader Palla Srinivasa Rao had also started a hunger strike against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

The fast, however, was interrupted by Andhra Pradesh police on February 16 after six days, forcibly lifting the chief and transferring him to KIMS hospital in Gajuwaka.

“The state government is trying to break my hunger strike, but I will continue it in the hospital,” said the TDP chief. (ANI)