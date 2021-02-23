Prime Minister Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on February 25, as part of the ballot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on February 25 for the ballot, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. The prime minister is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in the two regions, he added.

According to details of the visit shared by the government, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Neyveli thermal power project in Tamil Nadu, built at a cost of around 8,000 crore and designed to generate a power of 1000 megaWatt. It will also inaugurate the living quarters built under the flagship program of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) centers, he added. Four of these living quarters were built statewide, at a cost of over 330 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine smart cities, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, to support decision-making based on data and integration of essential government services, according to the government statement.

In Pondicherry, it will signal the widening of the NH45-A by transforming it into a four-lane motorway. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundations for a building of a medical faculty in Karaikal district, which is expected to cost 491 crore, and a minor port under the Sagarmala program, the government said. It aims to increase connectivity with the metropolitan city of Chennai.

A 100 bed hostel for girls, built at the cost of 12 crore for female athletes, the inauguration of the reconstructed Marie building, which has been designated a heritage site are the other commitments of PM Modi in Pondicherry.

The Prime Minister has embarked on a series of tours of the states scheduled for the Assembly ballot in 2021. On February 22, he inaugurated development projects worth more than 3000 crore in the state of Assam.