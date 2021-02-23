Politics
Prime Minister Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on February 25, as part of the ballot
- The prime minister has embarked on a series of state tours scheduled for the Assembly polls in 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED FEBRUARY 23, 2021 8:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on February 25 for the ballot, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. The prime minister is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in the two regions, he added.
According to details of the visit shared by the government, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Neyveli thermal power project in Tamil Nadu, built at a cost of around 8,000 crore and designed to generate a power of 1000 megaWatt. It will also inaugurate the living quarters built under the flagship program of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) centers, he added. Four of these living quarters were built statewide, at a cost of over 330 crore.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine smart cities, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, to support decision-making based on data and integration of essential government services, according to the government statement.
In Pondicherry, it will signal the widening of the NH45-A by transforming it into a four-lane motorway. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundations for a building of a medical faculty in Karaikal district, which is expected to cost 491 crore, and a minor port under the Sagarmala program, the government said. It aims to increase connectivity with the metropolitan city of Chennai.
A 100 bed hostel for girls, built at the cost of 12 crore for female athletes, the inauguration of the reconstructed Marie building, which has been designated a heritage site are the other commitments of PM Modi in Pondicherry.
The Prime Minister has embarked on a series of tours of the states scheduled for the Assembly ballot in 2021. On February 22, he inaugurated development projects worth more than 3000 crore in the state of Assam.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]