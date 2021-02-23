Boris Johnson very optimistic about end of June 21 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was very optimistic about meeting the June 21 timeline for the removal of most coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed by law as part of a four-way roadmap stages he presented to Parliament.

During a visit to a London school, Johnson was asked how confident he is in meeting his roadmap, which has been designed to help England break out of the current strict confinement at home in stages from March 8.

With the reopening of schools being the first step, greater flexibility in the mix of different households will be introduced from the end of March, with most shops and businesses to be reopened in two steps from April 12, and then from May 17 as part of what Johnson dubbed a cautious approach.

“I’m hopeful, but obviously nothing can be guaranteed and it all depends on how we continue to be careful and continue to follow the advice every step of the way. This is why it is so important to proceed with caution that we are. I think people understand that, they can see the logic of what we’re trying to do.

But really, because of the immense possibilities now with the rollout of immunization, because science has given us this way of creating a whole shield around our population, we can really look at this June 21 date with some optimism. I am very optimistic that we will be able to do this, ”he said.

Speaking in the House of Commons and later at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, he had stressed that the decision at every stage of lifting the lockdown restrictions will be based on data and not on dates in the framework a goal to keep coronavirus infection rates under control.

Some members of his own Conservative Party have complained that the roadmap does not remove restrictions quickly enough, while some scientists have expressed skepticism about the possibility of removing all restrictions from June 21.

Johnson acknowledged the conflicting views on the pace of the reopening, but reiterated that the five-week gap between each roadmap milestone was the right pace as it gives experts time to consider the impact on infection rates.

“Some people will say we are going too fast, others will say we are going too slow. I think the balance is right. It is a cautious but irreversible approach, which I think people want to see,” he said. he declared.

The prime minister also promised a review of the use of so-called vaccine passports as certificates to allow people greater freedoms, both inside the country in large venues and while traveling.

“This is an area in which we are looking for something new for our country,” he said.

There are complex issues that we must resolve. We cannot discriminate against people who for some reason cannot get the vaccine, there may be medical reasons why people cannot get the vaccine, or some people may really refuse. to have one. Now I think it’s a mistake, I think everyone should have a vaccine, but we have to eliminate all of that, ”he said.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove will lead the review of the use of this Covid certification and is due to report before the fourth and final step of easing lockdown restrictions on June 21.