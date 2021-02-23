Politics
Boris Johnson very optimistic about end of June 21 lockdown
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was very optimistic about meeting the June 21 timeline for the removal of most coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed by law as part of a four-way roadmap stages he presented to Parliament.
During a visit to a London school, Johnson was asked how confident he is in meeting his roadmap, which has been designed to help England break out of the current strict confinement at home in stages from March 8.
With the reopening of schools being the first step, greater flexibility in the mix of different households will be introduced from the end of March, with most shops and businesses to be reopened in two steps from April 12, and then from May 17 as part of what Johnson dubbed a cautious approach.
“I’m hopeful, but obviously nothing can be guaranteed and it all depends on how we continue to be careful and continue to follow the advice every step of the way. This is why it is so important to proceed with caution that we are. I think people understand that, they can see the logic of what we’re trying to do.
But really, because of the immense possibilities now with the rollout of immunization, because science has given us this way of creating a whole shield around our population, we can really look at this June 21 date with some optimism. I am very optimistic that we will be able to do this, ”he said.
Speaking in the House of Commons and later at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, he had stressed that the decision at every stage of lifting the lockdown restrictions will be based on data and not on dates in the framework a goal to keep coronavirus infection rates under control.
Some members of his own Conservative Party have complained that the roadmap does not remove restrictions quickly enough, while some scientists have expressed skepticism about the possibility of removing all restrictions from June 21.
Johnson acknowledged the conflicting views on the pace of the reopening, but reiterated that the five-week gap between each roadmap milestone was the right pace as it gives experts time to consider the impact on infection rates.
“Some people will say we are going too fast, others will say we are going too slow. I think the balance is right. It is a cautious but irreversible approach, which I think people want to see,” he said. he declared.
The prime minister also promised a review of the use of so-called vaccine passports as certificates to allow people greater freedoms, both inside the country in large venues and while traveling.
“This is an area in which we are looking for something new for our country,” he said.
There are complex issues that we must resolve. We cannot discriminate against people who for some reason cannot get the vaccine, there may be medical reasons why people cannot get the vaccine, or some people may really refuse. to have one. Now I think it’s a mistake, I think everyone should have a vaccine, but we have to eliminate all of that, ”he said.
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove will lead the review of the use of this Covid certification and is due to report before the fourth and final step of easing lockdown restrictions on June 21.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]