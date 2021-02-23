A decidedly starred transport pitch from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for a massive underground roundabout under the Isle of Man was greeted with more than a few raised eyebrows and plenty of mind-boggling online comments.

Nicknamed Douglas Junction after the capital of the Isle of man, the underground rotation project would link a network of underwater tunnels linking England and Scotland to Northern Ireland. As described by New civil engineer, a triad of tunnelsone hailing from Stranraer, Scotland’s second largest town Dumfries and Galloway, another hailing from Liverpool in the north west of England and a third hailing from the town of Heysham, Lancaster, around 90 minutes north of Liverpool, would converge at Douglas Junction where a Fourth tunnel would also extend to Larne, a town in Country Antrim, Northern Ireland, just north of Belfast.

Speak New civil engineer, an earlier proposal dubbed Boris Burrow that envisioned a unique 25-mile-long link between Scotland and Northern Ireland via Stranraer and Larne was scrapped by Downing Street officials due to poor transport links in favor of ‘a four-tunnel affair comprising two England -the original tunnels and the Isle of Man underground roundabout. The roundabout would also be circumvent Beauforts Dyke, a natural trench between Northern Ireland and Scotland that served as the UK’s largest ammunition dump after World War II. The presence of the dike is a major obstacle to the proposal for a single tunnel.

Situated in the middle of the Irish Sea, roughly equidistant from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, the island is not part of the United Kingdom and is listed as an autonomous dependency of the British Crown alongside the Bailiwick of Jersey and Guernsey, both of which are located in the English Channel.

The idea was that these three tunnels would meet in a giant roundabout under the Isle of Man and the tunnel to Ireland would start there, a source in Downing Street would be revealing. The Sunday Times. Everyone knows Boris wants to do this, so we asked people to see how.

A feasibility study for the Douglas Junction proposal is expected to be approved and begin in the coming weeks, although many already doubt the ultimate viability of the ambitious plan backed by Johnson, which aims to strengthen transport links between the Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. in the wake of Brexit.

Currently, road trips between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK require a long ferry ride.

A bond between countries would be a symbolic act of unity, especially when the small island adopted a us vs. the world mentality, noted Jalopniks Elizabeth Blackstock of the program. But it’s definitely a hell of a way to achieve that goal.

As first reported by The temperature and relayed by the British tabloids, the idea of ​​the clandestine roundabout was even rejected by Johnsons own collaborators, one of whom called the project a batshit. Another source said Johnson was so enthusiastic about Douglas Junction that he couldn’t die, adding: Just as Hitler moved around imaginary armies in the dying days of the Third Reich, political unit No 10 is doomed to continue to examine this idea. , which exists mainly in the mind of the Prime Minister.

In addition to sources close to Johnson who spoke to The temperature, The London Economy gathered a series of in-line reactions, both exasperated and mocking, to the corner roundabout scheme. As one Twitter user wrote: Roundabout under the Isle of Man ?! Johnson still thinks small. I would go for tunnels through the core of the earth with a three dimensional interchange at the center to make CANZUK a reality. Jules Verne showed us that it can be done.

Others criticized Johnson for imagining underground traffic circles in the middle of the Irish Sea instead of focusing on the COVID-19 crisis.

Alan Dunlop, the Glasgow-based architect, educator and historian who first proposed a $ 21 billion Celtic Crossing bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland in 2018, has also jumped into the fray.

The report on the PM proposing a roundabout under the Isle of Man does not seem credible, Dunlop said The seas. If that’s true, then I can’t understand why Boris Johnson would say this at a time when so much criticism is leveled at Boris’ alleged terrier in most media. It only serves to undermine what I know to be structurally, technically and physically feasible: a tunnel or a bridge that connects Scotland to Northern Ireland.