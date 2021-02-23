Politics
Mesut Ozil scorned by German press for singing Turkish national anthem
The recent transfer of the Turkish-German footballers to a Turkish club may have made Ozil happy, but Germany are still not ready to let go.
It wasn’t long before Mesut Ozil, the German-Turkish footballer, once again made headlines in German.
The 32-year-old midfielder left the German national soccer team in 2018, citing racism both within the team and in German society at large. It was one of the most scathing critiques of Germany’s inability to learn to integrate with the country’s Turkish population.
Now the German press has another gripe against Ozil: why he sings the Turkish national anthem in his new team in Turkey.
Last month, Ozil made the highly anticipated transfer from Arsenal, after seven and a half years, to Turkish football club Fenerbahce in Istanbul.
However, some quarters of the German press are now frustrated that Ozil was caught slipping while singing the Turkish national anthem before the start of a match.
The national anthem of Turkey is still sung in Turkey before most sports matches, just as it is sung in the United States.
However, some in the German press have drawn attention to this because they say that Ozil never sang the German national anthem. For his part, the midfielder has said in the past that while the German national anthem is being played he will say a little prayer.
This explanation was not sufficient for the German press.
Although Ozil did not comment on the German national anthem, the nationalist tone of the lyrics was a sticking point that made some uncomfortable.
German politician Bodo Ramelow even said that when he heard the German national anthem he could not “get the image of Nazi rallies from 1933 to 1945“out of his head.
Ramelow’s comments sparked a wider debate on the country’s national anthem and the need for reform. Compare that with Ozil’s treatment in which the German press demanded that he prove his loyalty to the country in which he was born.
Ozil’s downfall with the German press stems mainly from a climate in the country which has seen the German far right embolden in the form of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is now the largest opposition party of the country.
At one point, Ozil was hailed as the epitome of integration in Germany, even receiving an award from Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The country once hailed the diversity of the football team as the epitome of the new Germany overcoming the ghosts of its past. A multicultural melting pot where a hyphenated identity was the sign that being German and Turkish was not a contradiction.
As Ozil has since learned, he was walking on thin ice. Those who touted the footballer as a role model were also projecting what they thought integration should be.
For German policymakers, Ozil was meant to be an example for the Turkish-German community of around 3.5 million people.
But that all changed when Ozil and fellow Turkish-German footballer Ilkay Gundogan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a photoshoot in which the two footballers offered their t-shirts.
Lothar Matthaus, in a statement at the time, said he paid tribute to the country’s highest authority in his family. German politicians and the press viewed this decision as an act of treason.
When legendary German footballer Lothar Matthaus met Russian President Vladimir Putin, his loyalty to the country was not in question. For those like Ozil, a complex hybrid of German and Turkish education, that double standard and the constant rebuke of being someone else’s ideal migrant and role model was too much.
In particular, children of migrant families who achieve notable success have the difficult task of balancing the prejudices of their adopted society and the cultural, fraternal and linguistic ties with the land of their parents.
Source: TRT World
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]