Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls “Today’s Victory Across Gujarat Very Special”, Amit Shah Calls It “Overwhelming Victory” | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday affirmed “today’s victory across Gujarat very special”, adding that “it is heartwarming to see broad support from all walks of life, especially the youth of Gujarat towards the BJP “. Speaking to the microblogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Modi also said that “for a party that has served in a state for more than two decades, such a phenomenal victory should be noted.”
READ | Gujarat civic polls: BJP to sweep local elections in six cities | Live updates from Gujarat civic polls
He tweeted: “Today’s victory in Gujarat is very special. For a party that has served in a state for over two decades, it is interesting to note such a phenomenal victory. It is heartening to see the support. widespread from all walks of life, especially young people. from Gujarat to BJP. “
Today’s victory through Gujarat is very special. For a party that has served in a state for over two decades, to record such a phenomenal victory is remarkable. It is heartwarming to see the widespread support from all sections of society, especially the youth of Gujarat, for the BJP.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021
“I would like to appreciate the efforts of each of the Karyakarta of BJP Gujarat, who reached out to the people and explained our vision of Parties for the State. The policies of the government of Gujarat in favor of the people have had a positive impact on the whole state, ”he also tweeted. .
I would like to appreciate the efforts of each Karyakarta to @ BJP4Gujarat, which reached out to people and developed our vision of the Party for the State. The pro-people policies of the government of Gujarat have had a positive impact on the entire state.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021
“Thank you Gujarat! The results of municipal elections statewide clearly show the unwavering faith of the people in development policies and good governance. I thank the people of the state for once again trusting the BJP. honor to serve Gujarat, “he added. tweeted.
Thanks Gujarat!
The results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith of the people in development policies and good governance.
I am grateful to the people of the state for having trusted BJP again.
Always an honor to serve Gujarat.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021
Meanwhile, Union Home Amit Shah tweeted in Gujarati: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of Gina, central and state governments are continuously working for the welfare of the poor, backward and disadvantaged as well as for overall development. of State. This landslide victory is a symbol of the people’s incredible faith in the politics and fate of the BJP. “
arenarendramodi ,. .
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 23, 2021
“I warmly congratulate the people of Gujarat for once again believing in the symbol of development and progress of the BJP in the elections of local metropolitan communities. For this glorious victory, Mr. CR Paatil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Mr. Nitinbhai Patel, And congratulations to all the energetic activists, ”he also tweeted.
. @CRPaatil, @vijayrupanibjp, @Nitinbhai_Patel,.
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 23, 2021
Speaking to ANI news agency, Shah said, “Congress has lost deposits on so many seats and comes 3rd and 4th over many others. By granting only 44 seats, people sent a message to the leaders of Congress to introspect. The victory of the BJP over 85% of the seats is a victory for the functioning of the BJP governments and its principles. “
“The opposition has attempted to create many types of misconceptions on a range of issues such as farmers’ protest and COVID-19 and successive poll results have dismantled these misconceptions – from Leh-Ladakh to Hyderabad and in Gujarat. Election results in West Bengal will also be good, “he added. He also said, “The results of municipal company polls show that Gujarat has once again established itself as the stronghold of the BJP. The BJP continues to carry out the ‘Vikas yatra’ started under the leadership of Modi Ji. today’s results are one of Gujarat’s best results. “
“The BJP won around 85% of the seats it contested. Congress suffered greatly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while the BJP won 44 seats in the Bhavnagar’s only company, ”he added.
The BJP appeared on track Tuesday to retain power in six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where the results were announced until evening. Voting for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations took place on February 21. The counting of the votes began Tuesday morning and is still ongoing.
While Congress has won 43 of the declared seats so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, has made impressive inroads by winning 18 seats so far.
A total of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 72 in Rajkot, 64 in Jamnagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 76 in Vadodara and 120 in Surat were to be won in the elections. The PAA had presented 470 candidates in the six companies.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel expressed their gratitude to voters and BJP workers for the results. “The big victory of the BJP in these elections is the victory of the people of Gujarat. It is a big victory of the development policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rupani said.
“The people of Gujarat have provided a topic for political analysts who can now study how the concept of anti-titular does not apply in the state,” he said. “Many thanks and congratulations to all the winning candidates, BJP board members, workers and voters in Gujarat for the glorious victory of the Bharatiya Janata party in the elections,” Patel tweeted.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]