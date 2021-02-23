Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls “Today’s Victory Across Gujarat Very Special”, Amit Shah Calls It “Overwhelming Victory” | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday affirmed “today’s victory across Gujarat very special”, adding that “it is heartwarming to see broad support from all walks of life, especially the youth of Gujarat towards the BJP “. Speaking to the microblogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Modi also said that “for a party that has served in a state for more than two decades, such a phenomenal victory should be noted.”

He tweeted: “Today’s victory in Gujarat is very special. For a party that has served in a state for over two decades, it is interesting to note such a phenomenal victory. It is heartening to see the support. widespread from all walks of life, especially young people. from Gujarat to BJP. “

“I would like to appreciate the efforts of each of the Karyakarta of BJP Gujarat, who reached out to the people and explained our vision of Parties for the State. The policies of the government of Gujarat in favor of the people have had a positive impact on the whole state, ”he also tweeted. .

“Thank you Gujarat! The results of municipal elections statewide clearly show the unwavering faith of the people in development policies and good governance. I thank the people of the state for once again trusting the BJP. honor to serve Gujarat, “he added. tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Amit Shah tweeted in Gujarati: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of Gina, central and state governments are continuously working for the welfare of the poor, backward and disadvantaged as well as for overall development. of State. This landslide victory is a symbol of the people’s incredible faith in the politics and fate of the BJP. “

“I warmly congratulate the people of Gujarat for once again believing in the symbol of development and progress of the BJP in the elections of local metropolitan communities. For this glorious victory, Mr. CR Paatil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Mr. Nitinbhai Patel, And congratulations to all the energetic activists, ”he also tweeted.

Speaking to ANI news agency, Shah said, “Congress has lost deposits on so many seats and comes 3rd and 4th over many others. By granting only 44 seats, people sent a message to the leaders of Congress to introspect. The victory of the BJP over 85% of the seats is a victory for the functioning of the BJP governments and its principles. “

“The opposition has attempted to create many types of misconceptions on a range of issues such as farmers’ protest and COVID-19 and successive poll results have dismantled these misconceptions – from Leh-Ladakh to Hyderabad and in Gujarat. Election results in West Bengal will also be good, “he added. He also said, “The results of municipal company polls show that Gujarat has once again established itself as the stronghold of the BJP. The BJP continues to carry out the ‘Vikas yatra’ started under the leadership of Modi Ji. today’s results are one of Gujarat’s best results. “

“The BJP won around 85% of the seats it contested. Congress suffered greatly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while the BJP won 44 seats in the Bhavnagar’s only company, ”he added.

The BJP appeared on track Tuesday to retain power in six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where the results were announced until evening. Voting for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations took place on February 21. The counting of the votes began Tuesday morning and is still ongoing.

While Congress has won 43 of the declared seats so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, has made impressive inroads by winning 18 seats so far.

A total of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 72 in Rajkot, 64 in Jamnagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 76 in Vadodara and 120 in Surat were to be won in the elections. The PAA had presented 470 candidates in the six companies.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel expressed their gratitude to voters and BJP workers for the results. “The big victory of the BJP in these elections is the victory of the people of Gujarat. It is a big victory of the development policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rupani said.

“The people of Gujarat have provided a topic for political analysts who can now study how the concept of anti-titular does not apply in the state,” he said. “Many thanks and congratulations to all the winning candidates, BJP board members, workers and voters in Gujarat for the glorious victory of the Bharatiya Janata party in the elections,” Patel tweeted.