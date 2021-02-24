China supports organization of BRICS summit in New Delhi, Xi Jinping could visit India









ANI |

Update: 23 Feb 2021 21:50 IS

Beijing [China], Feb. 23 (ANI): Signaling a thaw after months of tensions over the standoff along the Real Line of Control (LAC), China has said it supports India’s presidency of the BRICS summit this year.

New Delhi has assumed the presidency of the annual summit of the BRICS grouping of emerging economies – which also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping could travel to India later this year for the summit.

Asked about Xi’s possible participation in the summit and whether the border tension would affect their multilateral cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the BRICS had become an influential group and Beijing supported New Delhi’s efforts as a host, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“China attaches great importance to the BRICS mechanism,” Wang said at a regular press conference on Monday. “The Chinese side supports the Indian side in hosting the meeting and is willing to work with India and other BRICS countries to expand cooperation on economy, politics and people-to-people exchanges,” Wang added. Wenbin’s statement comes a day after India and China “positively assessed” the smooth completion of the disengagement of frontline troops in the Lake Pangong area and agreed to continue their communication and lobby for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining problems along the Line of Effective Control (LAC) in Sector West.

The exchange took place during the 10th session of the China-India Corps commander-level meeting. The meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo / Chushul border meeting point on Saturday.

The two sides had a “frank and in-depth” exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the western sector, according to the India-China joint statement.

The two countries have had a standoff along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions by the Chinese military and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

Shortly after the 73-day confrontation between Chinese and Indian troops on the Doklam Plateau in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BRICS summit hosted by Xi. The couple then reunited in two informal summits, showing efforts to ease bilateral tensions and build personal chemistry, according to the SCMP. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos