TRI vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: T&T Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions Top Fantastic Picks for West Indies ODD Semi-Final





TRI vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: T&T Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions February 24, 2021 (Antigua). The Red Force are undefeated in the tournament so far.

T&T Red Force will face Jamaica Scorpions in the semi-finals of the West Indies Super50 competition. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its round of 16.

The Red Force have won all five of their league stages, while the Scorpions have won just a few of their five games. This is a knockout game and Trinidad will certainly be the favorites.

Pitch Ratio The average batting score for the 1st inning at this site this season is 237 points.

Total number of games played: 15; Bat 1stWon: 7; Bat 2ndWon: 8

Match details:

Time: – 11:00 p.m. IST Stadium: – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

XI probable for both sides: –

T&T Red Force Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Dinesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Khan.

Jamaica Scorpions Paul Palmer, Aldaine Thomas, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Javelle Glenn, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith.

5 essential players of the team

E Lewis, A McCarthy, J Mohammed, R Powell and A Phillip.

TRI vs JAM Team Wicket-Keeper

Nicholas Pooran (Prize 9) will be our wicket keeper. Pooran scored 932 ODI points with an average of 49.05, while he scored 78 points in this tournament.

TRI vs JAM team

Evin Lewis (Price 9) and Jason Mohammed (Price 8.5) will be our drummers for the T&T Red Force. Lewis has scored 237 points this season with an average of 47.50, while his strike rate has been 111.26. Mohammed scored 357 points at an average of 89.25 last season, while he scored 285 points at an average of 95.00 with four wickets at bowling this season.

Brandon King (price 9.5) and Rowman Powell (price 9) will be our Jamaica Scorpions batsmen. King scored 137 points in the tournament with an average of 27.40, while Powell scored 125 with an average of 25.00. Powell also scalped four wickets at the bowling alley.

TRI vs JAM Team All-Rounders

Kieron Pollard (Prize 10) will be our all-rounder in the T&T Red Force. Pollard scored 2,496 ODI leads, as he scalped 53 wickets in the bowling alley. He’s a match winner in the white ball format, and he’s scalped six wickets in the tournament.

Andre McCarthy (Prize 10) and Jamie Merchant (Prize 9) will be our all-rounders for the Jamaica Scorpions. McCarthy scored 156 points in the tournament with an average of 31.20 as he scalped eight wickets in the bowling alley. The dealer scalped five wickets for a savings of 4.32.

TRI vs JAM TeamBowlers

Anderson Phillip (Price 8.5), Akeal Hosein (Price 8.5) and Imran Khan (Price 8.5) will be our T&T Red Force bowlers. All three have scalped seven wickets apiece in the tournament so far. These are counters.

Match Prediction: T&T Red Force are the favorites to win this match.

Main names for the role of harbor master: –

Andre McCarthy and Evin Lewis

Main names for the role of vice-captain: –

The two captains choose + Jason Mohammad and Rovman Powell

Note: For teams updated after the roster announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All of our selections are based on a thorough and astute analysis of the players participating in the match, a pitch report and a reading of other reasoning. Please incorporate a series of factors while creating your own squad with this article serving as a guide for the game and the players.

