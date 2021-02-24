Boris Johnson gets his partner Carrie Symonds’ hair cut to tame a blonde mop





BORIS Johnson has lost patience with his flowing locks getting his fiancée Carrie Symonds’ hair cut. The Prime Minister’s unruly blonde barnet was starting to look a little disheveled as he visited a school in south-east London. 5 Prime Minister addressing the UN before his snip Credit: Getty – Pool 5 Boris Johnson was blown away this morning Credit: Alamy Live News It looks like he couldn’t wait for the hair salons to reopen on April 12 to get a professional chop. As part of the Prime Minister’s reopening roadmap, this April date is the first hairdresser to welcome its clients again. But with 47 days to wait, he asked Carrie to bring a pair of scissors to his mop when he returned to Downing Street this afternoon. Good that the cut came after he addressed the UN Security Council on climate and security 5 The PM a few hours before his cut Credit: Peter Jordan – The Sun 5 Prime Minister’s fiancé Carrie Symonds cut his hair this afternoon Credit: PA: Press Association GMB Presenter Piers Morgan revealed that the snip took place this afternoon. Previously he had begged Carrie to put the PM away – saying he had started to look like the TV scarecrow Worzel Gummidge. He said: “Now I’m being told in good authority – I don’t want to want to break any trade secrets here – but sources close to the Prime Minister tell me scissors may have already arrived in Downing. Street, in the Prime Minister’s private quarters. “And her other half, Carrie Symonds, may be considering using them on the Prime Minister’s bill. 5 Telly Worzel Gummidge’s Scarecrow Credit: Alamy “I just suggested it’s a national crisis. Because where is her hair going in the next six or seven weeks. There are spouses all over the country pulling out the scissors and trying. “My question for Carrie Symonds is, could it honestly get worse? Could this hair look more ridiculous? What I’m saying Carrie is do it for your country. Do it for your country. Last year, the prime minister apologized for his mop after being accused of being too scruffy to represent the country. On a trip to wet and windy Greater Manchester today, the Prime Minister told reporters he was “doing his best” to cure his shock blonde hair. He added: “I can tell you I brush my hair – I have one in my office. I do my best with it.” Live Blog LIVE POLICY Social distancing laws must be SCRAPPED and we must live with the virus, says Hancock BANKING OFFER MPs call on Boris to end restrictions by granting public holiday to Britons WEMBERGLEE! Wembley to welcome 90,000 fans to Euro final using NHS app to show who got hit Exclusive FURY FUEL More than two dozen Tory MPs urge Rishi Sunak not to increase fuel tax in budget VACCINE LINE Pfizer insists there are enough vaccines as Hancock blames ‘supply’ issues Piers Morgan in fiery row with Matt Hancock after Health Secretary asked for his thanks for dealing with pandemic







