BJP To Sweep Gujarat Civic Polls; PM Modi tweets thank you, Amit Shah calls it ‘one of the best results’





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appeared on track to retain power in six municipal corporations in Gujarat, winning 334 of the 576 seats whose results were declared until 5 p.m. Gujarat municipal elections: follow live updates The ballot for Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations took place on February 21. The count began Tuesday morning and is still ongoing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the results and said it has always been an honor to serve Gujarat. “Thank you Gujarat! The results of the municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith of the people in development policies and good governance. I thank the people of the state for once again trusting the BJP. is always an honor to serve Gujarat, ”he tweeted. . Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the results one of the best in Gujarat. “The BJP won around 85% of the seats it contested. Congress suffered greatly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while the BJP won 44 seats in the only Bhavnagar company, ”he told ANI news agency. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel had previously expressed their gratitude to voters and BJP workers for the results. “The big victory of the BJP in these elections is the victory of the people of Gujarat. It is a big victory of the development policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rupani said. In a series of tweets, Rupani had said, I thank the voters of the six subways. I thank all the BJP workers who worked hard in this election. I assure the people of Gujarat that the BJP will not let the trust placed in the BJP be lost. The government will spare no effort for the development of 6 municipal corporations in the coming days. By handing over responsibility for the city’s development to society’s Bharatiya Janata party for years, the people of Gujarat have made it a topic for political analysts to study that the term anti-incumbency does not apply to Gujarat, had he said in his other tweets. While Congress has so far won 36 of the declared seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, could win 12 seats. The PAA had presented 470 candidates in the six companies. The vote count is organized for 192 seats in 48 wards of Ahmedabad municipal corporation, for 120 seats in 30 wards of Surat municipal corporation, 76 seats in 19 wards of Vadodara municipal corporation, for 72 seats in 18 districts of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 52 seats in 13 districts of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and 64 seats in 16 districts of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos