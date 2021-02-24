Why Chinese Homeowners Prefer Universal Rights





It was only in the past three decades that the ruling Communist Party in China allowed people to own a residence. Today, around 96% of city dwellers own a house, usually in skyscrapers. Despite this leniency, the party ensures that the state still owns the land under the housing structures. Private property, party leader Xi Jinping says, is a Western system. He rejects the notion of universal values, such as the right to own a house and the land on which it is located. Only the party, he said, can define China’s particular core values. Yet millions of Chinese living in private residences seem to disagree. Since the 1990s, many have formed Homeowners Associations (HOAs) to demand a say in the management of their properties. For them, individual property requires individual freedom and other rights which are universal in nature. In Beijing, officials have a head start on this movement. They have started introducing HOAs to neighborhoods across the city, according to the Financial Times. They understand that good governance of local residences builds trust. But there was a hitch. Who chooses candidates to run for HOA leadership? Many urban landlords demand a full say in the selection of candidates rather than the party imposing its preferred candidates. They want local bodies to be autonomous and responsive to issues such as garbage collection and utility costs. In a spirit of democracy, the inhabitants are fighting for free and fair elections. Yet the party is pushing back. If you allow people to vote for the HOA chairman of their own accord, they can one day be expected to do the same for national leaders, according to a community governance expert in Beijing, according to the Financial Times. Get the surveillance stories you care about delivered to your inbox. Many world leaders have challenged Xi in his rejection of universal values. In a phone call with him on February 10, President Joe Biden expressed his concerns about Chinese leaders obstructing the rule of law in Hong Kong, threatening Taiwanese democracy, and abusing the freedoms of Muslim-owned Muslims. minority in the western province of Xinjiang. Yet the real challenge for Chinese leaders is more local, as evidenced by the HOA elections as well as in the cases of Chinese workers demanding unions and farmers seeking to elect village chiefs. In his speeches, Xi criticizes the idea that values ​​such as equality before the law are universal for humanity. Yet while values ​​like those embedded in a democracy may have roots in the West, they have been broadly adapted over the centuries. They are bubbling up now even in Beijing homes. On their own, landlords in China define their common social interests, organizing their neighbors to insist on accountability and transparency of services for their properties. This awareness of individual rights and freedoms is as natural and universal as possible.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos