PM in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry Thursday to launch several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on Thursday as part of the poll to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives, including key energy projects in Tamil Nadu.

While at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives in Pondicherry, at around 4 p.m. he will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 12,400 crore in Coimbatore, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the new Neyveli thermal energy project – a lignite-based power plant designed for a power generation capacity of 1000 MW with two units with a capacity of 500 MW each.

Built at a cost of around Rs 8,000 crore, the power station at the mine head will use lignite as fuel from the existing mines of Neyveli, which have sufficient lignite reserves to meet the project’s lifespan requirement, indicates the press release.

The plant was designed for 100% ash use and the energy produced would benefit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Pondicherry, with Tamil Nadu holding the main share of the plant. ‘about 65%, he said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate NLCIL’s 709 MW solar power project to the nation, established on an area of ​​approximately 2,670 acres of land in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts. The project was set up at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani project system.

The Bhavanisagar dam and canal networks were completed in 1955. The Lower Bhavani system irrigates over 2 hectares of land in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

The extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani system were taken at a cost of Rs 934 crore as part of the NABARD infrastructure development assistance, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the eight-lane Korampallam Bridge and Rail Bridge (ROB) at VOChidambaranar Port – one of India’s main ports.

At present, 76 percent of the cargo is transported by road to or from the port using the existing Korampallam Bridge, which was built in early 1964 with a 14m wide causeway.

In order to allow a transparent evacuation of goods and avoid traffic congestion in the port area, the eight-lane Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge project has been implemented, the PMO said.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM will lay the foundation stone for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5 MW ground-based solar power plant connected to the grid at VOChidambaranar port .

The project, which is to be implemented at an estimated cost of around Rs 20 crore, will generate over 80 lakh units (KWH) per year, covering 56% of the port’s total energy consumption, thus helping to reduce the carbon footprint of port operations. .

In order to improve the comfort of life, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the buildings built as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) project. These buildings were built at a cost of over Rs 330 crore.

Each of these buildings, to be attributed to the urban poor or to the inhabitants of the slums, has a base area of ​​400 square feet and has been provided with a multipurpose room, a bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom. baths and toilets.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine smart cities – Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

These ICCCs would be developed at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and would act as a 24×7 support system, providing intelligent real-time solutions for faster services, with the aim of integrating essential government services and enabling the data-driven decision making, the statement said.

In Pondicherry, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the NH 45-A 56 km Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam 4-lane project of the Villupuram project in Nagapattinam covering the Karaikal district.

The capital cost to be incurred in this project is approximately Rs 2,426 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Medical College building of the new Karaikal Campus – Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 491 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of the minor port of Pondicherry as part of the Sagarmala project. Estimated to be built at Rs 44 crore, it will provide connectivity to Chennai and facilitate the movement of goods for industries in Pondicherry.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the synthetic athletics track, Indira Gandhi sports complex in Pondicherry. Modi will also inaugurate the blood center of the Jawaharlal Institute for Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), in Pondicherry, which will function as a research laboratory and training center for the continuing and short-term training of bank staff. blood in all aspects of the transfusion. It was set up at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 100 bed hostel for girls in Lawspet, Pondicherry. It was built for female athletes at a cost of around Rs 12 crore, under the auspices of the Sports Authority of India.

It will also inaugurate the reconstructed Heritage Marie building.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)