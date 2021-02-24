Boris Johnson warns that climate change threatens global security

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned world leaders that climate change is a threat to the security of all nations and has sharply criticized people around the world who say this is green stuff from a group of trees, tofu nibblers and not suited to international diplomacy and international politics.

Johnson on Tuesday highlighted the 16 million people displaced each year by weather disasters, with some becoming easy prey for violent extremists, with farmers losing another wheat crop due to drought and switching to opium poppy cultivation, and girls forced to drop out of school in search of water, falling prey to human traffickers. He also cited the effects of changing sea levels and forest fires.

Whether you like it or not, it is a question of when, and not if, your country and your people will face these security impacts of climate change, he warned leaders at a high-level meeting. level of the Security Council on climate-related risks. to international peace and security.

Presiding this month’s meeting of the most powerful UN body during the UK’s presidency, Johnson urged the council to show leadership to protect global peace, security and stability.

John Kerry, the United States ‘special presidential climate envoy, thanked European nations for stepping up the fight against climate change during the United States’ inexcusable absence under the previous administration.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions responsible for global warming. The world has warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the middle of the 19th century and the goal now is to prevent a further warming of 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.5 degrees Fahrenheit). ) from now on.

Kerry has said that President Joe Biden knows there is not a moment to lose and that his administration aims to put the United States on the path to reducing fossil fuel emissions in a way that is, and I underline it, irreversible by any president, by any demagogue in the future.

This seemed to be one of the Biden administration’s most explicit assurances that foreign countries should go ahead and make deals with the administration on the climate despite fears that Trump or one of his supporters. America’s populists will first regain power in 2024.

Kerry called the climate crisis unmistakably a Security Council problem, saying the Pentagon described it as a threat multiplier. But even though climate change has been repeatedly called an existential threat, he said, we as a world honestly need to respond with the urgency required.

He called the United Nations climate conference Britain is hosting in Glasgow in November as our last best hope to get on the right track and do it right. Nations are expected to come up with more ambitious pollution cuts at the conference.

Expressing himself very happy to see the United States return to the table, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that a failure on the climate would undermine conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts.

He called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appoint a UN climate security envoy, who would be required to report annually, saying what is at stake is our health, our lives and the stability of our planet.

China’s special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua echoed the fact that climate change has become a pressing and serious threat to the survival, development and security of mankind.

The country hit its 2020 targets earlier than expected, Xie said, adding that China now has the most new energy vehicles in the world. China and Russia have repeatedly opposed the Security Council to discuss climate change.

Xie called this a development issue, and Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, who welcomed the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement, said it should be discussed in other UN bodies.

We agree that climate change and environmental issues can exacerbate conflicts, but are they really the root cause of these conflicts? Nebenzia asked. There are serious doubts about this.

Reflecting Moscow’s opposition to Council involvement, Nebenzia was the only UN Ambassador to join presidents, prime ministers, other ministers and climate envoys to speak out.

US envoy Kerry countered opponents of the Council’s involvement, calling the climate threat so massive, so multifaceted, and warning: we bury our heads in the sand at our peril. It’s time to start treating the climate crisis as the urgent security threat it poses.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta highlighted the impact of climate and security on Africa, which he says will unfortunately suffer from the worst consequences of climate change, despite being the least responsible for global greenhouse gases .

He said the drought-stricken Horn of Africa, the drying up of the Lake Chad basin, shrinking Sahel grasslands and savannah, and worsening economic vulnerabilities have triggered political, demographic and migratory dynamics. which increase the threat of insurgency and violent extremism.

UN Secretary-General Guterres said there is still a long way to go and urged more focus on achieving the Paris goals, saying we are counting on major emitters to lead by example. In the coming months.

