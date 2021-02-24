PTI ready to re-elect to NA-75: Shahbaz Gill – Pakistan





FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to re-elect in the NA-75 Daska constituency, despite its opposition.

Speaking to media in his home village of Majhiwal here on Tuesday, he regretted that the opposition had spread against the government for no reason.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would respond to the relocation request from the opposition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), if they so wished.

He said it was a PML-N modus operandi that “wherever he wins a seat he calls the electoral process transparent and fair, and wherever he loses he starts crying out scandal and rigging the votes. surveys.

He said the PML-N looted and plundered national wealth every time it came to power, then spent the looted money to win the next election. Shahbaz Gill said that Maryam’s lies didn’t matter because people were fully aware of her anti-government and anti-state plans. Lamentations from the opposition made it clear that they had lost the senatorial elections, he added. We will win the Senate elections with an overwhelming majority, he added.

The prime minister’s special assistant said that PML-N leaders plundered national wealth with the help of their fathers, sons, daughters, wives, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and boyfriends.

They transferred the looted wealth overseas and now they are enjoying life there by pushing the Pakistani nation into a quagmire of debt.

However, now these elements could not succeed again in their nefarious plans because the Pakistani nation had fully recognized them, he added.

Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan has come to the field to root out corruption from politics so no one can expect an NRO [deal] from him. Those who buy votes proudly claim that democracy is subordinate to them, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about transparent elections from day one, and he has always accepted the decisions of courts and all institutions, he said. added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, who claimed to be a champion of democracy and to live and die with Pakistanis, had left the country to avoid accountability. Now an apology was being sought in the name of Maryam Nawaz’s surgery.

What kind of surgery Maryam Nawaz wants to undergo, which cannot be done in the country, Shahbaz Gill questioned and said that no matter how big or small her operation is, the government would not allow her to flee the country.

He said it was Maryam’s duty to her party to tell lies, and that is why she was telling lies one after another. “However, all allies are with us, and we will win the senatorial elections,” he added.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan has spent his whole life fighting for transparent elections and that is why he is now in power and will ensure transparent elections in the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see strong national institutions, so whatever decision is made regarding the Senate or by-elections, the government will accept it,” he added.

