Roadmap could turn out to be Boris Johnson’s most reckless moment







No other country in the world. A handful of words that have popped out of the laptop with panic regularity over the past 12 months of madness. Little Britain has considered or done a lot of things that no other country in the world has. At the same time last year, hardly anyone, for example, had heard of the term “collective immunity”. Indeed, the first time you probably heard the term, it almost certainly came with the news that no other country in the world was considering doing it. When Boris Johnson was said to have been advised by his scientists to pursue a herd immunity strategy, police were on the streets of Paris and Lombardy, implementing national lockdowns that the country planned to reject altogether. The UK then tried to have its lockdown coincide with the peak of the pandemic, before finally implementing restrictions far too late. At that time, there were, for example, reports explaining how the UK herd immunity strategy that Johnson now denies considering, even though his chief science adviser discussed it on live television, could lead to 250,000 in 500,000 deaths. Read more Still, we’ve seen the error of our ways in time and have cut the death toll to around half so far, of course. Later, we would be beaten globally, in the form of the $ 22 billion test and trace program that was not working. We would also, according to the Prime Minister, be freedom loving, which was why we simply could not handle the restrictions that he had failed to implement properly and therefore had no other choice than to die in far greater numbers than almost any comparable nation on earth. And now we’re trying again to do something that no other country in the world is doing. We have a roadmap. A specific set of dates, over the next four months, which are a one-way street to freedom. The Prime Minister, of course, will only be guided by data and not by dates, but he has nonetheless almost committed to a lot of very precise data, including June 21 as the end of all restrictions. As with all statements over the past 10 months or so, Johnson has made it clear that all of these dates are contingent on meeting certain criteria, and he won’t hesitate to change his mind or change his plan if necessary. He said so, for example, when he announced the five-day Christmas truce. And true to his word, he only hesitated a few weeks, before waiting until it was too late to almost but not quite undo the whole thing, ensuring the worst possible outcome in every way possible. No other world leader has made such a ruthless rod for its own back. No other has promised so much when it is clearly not possible for such things to be delivered. Over the past 24 hours, it has been consistently claimed that, ultimately, Johnson got the message. That he embraced the virtues of prudence, the only virtue to which the virus has no answer. He has stopped promising and under-delivering, no more torture induced through false hope. Except he didn’t, did he? No other country in the world, to my knowledge, sends millions of schoolchildren back to class in one day, from where they will return every day to homes full of millions of unvaccinated adults, who will remain so for months and months. to come up. These are the same conditions the Kent variant was born under, with its potential to derail the vaccination program. The R rate goes above that whose price is close to a certainty in the coming weeks. There are now thousands of people who have a fourth or fifth attempt to send dates for a wedding, with the understanding that they have been told that starting June 21 everything will be fine. Will it be okay? Even if it goes forward, will everything be fine? Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But there is every reason to imagine that this new Prime Minister, cautious and humble in the face of nature, is even more reckless than before.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos