Ankara ready to help bring Turkmen gas to Europe





ANKARA Emphasizing the close ties with Turkmenistan in various fields, including energy, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Ankara was ready to do its part to bring natural gas from Turkmenistan via Turkish soil to Europe. “Our economic relations [with Turkmenistan] gradually increase, our commercial volume is increasing despite the [COVID-19] pandemic, ”Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov in Ankara, the capital. Stressing that the two countries have ties on regional issues as well as on energy and transport, he noted that cooperation in the areas will be strengthened. Turkey and Turkmenistan will soon further strengthen their close security cooperation, Cavusoglu added. “We are satisfied with the agreement reached between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea,” he said. Opportunity for peace In response to a question, Cavusoglu once again congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory over Armenia and underlined the opportunity for peace and stability in the region. “Now there is an important opportunity for peace. If Armenia acts in this regard, it is Armenia that will benefit the most from stability in the region,” he noted. Referring to the intense work of the Baku administration for the reconstruction of the cities destroyed by Armenia before the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey and other countries of the Turkish world support Azerbaijan in this process and are ready to provide the best support. for the reconstruction, development and peace of this region. “Once there is peace in the region, it will be much easier to implement energy and transport projects and everyone will benefit,” he added. Azerbaijan and Armenia fought for six weeks last year after new clashes erupted on September 27. The Armenian army launched attacks against civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian ceasefire agreements. During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. The two countries signed an agreement negotiated by Russia on November 10 to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution. Cooperation roadmap For his part, Meredov said they held a fruitful meeting and discussed strengthening bilateral relations. “We have been working on a roadmap of our cooperation,” he noted, saying that they also discussed links in the fields of culture, education, science and health. The two countries have high-level relations on trade and economy, Meredov said, adding that the trade volume between Turkey and Turkmenistan amounted to $ 2 billion in 2020, which “is not not bad considering the conditions of the pandemic “. At the end of the meeting, the Foreign Ministers signed the 2021-2022 cooperation program. They also discussed preparations for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Turkmenistan, which is expected to take place this year. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







